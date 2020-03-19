BJP Hails PM Modi's Address, Cong Leaders Extend Support

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on coronavirus pandemic, saying he spoke to people like a farsighted leader and gave "inspiring" suggestions, with several Congress leaders also offering their support to his call.

BJP president J P Nadda said crores of party workers will help in implementing Modi's suggestions, including a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, while Union minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the prime minister, saying he spoke like the nation's foresighted leader and expressing confidence that people will adhere to his appeals.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said he is "duty-bound" to support the prime minister.

"I am duty-bound to support the PM. In effect, the PM has asked the people to wage the war against COVID-19 with moral armaments. We shall do so on Sunday and in the following days. In effect, the PM has asked the people to wage the war against COVID-19 with moral armaments. We shall do so on Sunday and in the following days," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the suggestions offered by Modi to combat the pandemic are "inspiring and necessary" and asked people to follow them.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said Modi's address underscores both seriousness and in a sense "helplessness" of the government.

"It is perfectly understandable given the evolving situation sans a vaccine. Reassurance with regard to health infrastructure in addition to preventive measures would have been helpful," he tweeted.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, however, criticised Modi's broadcast, saying it is unfortunate that he did not spell out in this "much advertised" address anything about the government's preparations and actions taken to help people fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is clear that the poor and the marginalised will suffer the most due to the shutdown. What is the govt doing about making surplus food grains available to the marginalised sections? This 'Janta Curfew' notwithstanding, will the door-to-door enumeration for the NPR which the govt in its affidavit said is linked to NRC, proceed? Why was PM silent on this?" he asked.

Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Modi on Thursday asked the entire country to observe 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday.

In a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, he asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.

