Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 25 (ANI): A body of a naxal was recovered following an encounter between Naxals and troops of 227 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police in Sukma on Saturday.CRPF said, "A body of a Naxal has been recovered. Search operations are underway."More details are awaited. (ANI)

