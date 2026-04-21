15th Season of Mrs. India Queen of Substance Concludes in Grand Style at ITC Welcomhotel, New Delhi

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], April 21: The 15th season of Mrs. India Queen of Substance culminated in a spectacular grand finale at the prestigious ITC Welcomhotel New Delhi, celebrating grace, strength, and inspiring journeys of married women from across the nation. The evening unfolded as a magnificent blend of elegance, talent, and empowerment, setting new benchmarks in the world of pageantry.

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Mrs India Queen Of Substance Winners in Emerald (age 45-65) -2026: Winner- Dr Sudha Lamba from Bangalore. First Runner-Up: Dr. Manisha Kulshrestha from Lucknow. Second Runner-Up: Neeru from Delhi.

Mrs India Queen Of Substance Winners Sapphire-2026(age 35-45) Mrs India Queen Of Substance Winner is Meenakshi Bhatt from Dehradun. First Runner-Up: Vandana Anand from Punjab. Tie Second Runner-Up: Sheetu Jha from J&K, Pallavi Sonawane from Saudi Arabia

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Mrs India Queen Of Substance Winner Ruby (Age 21-35)- Mrs India 2026 Queen of Substance. Winner: Shalini, First Runner-up: Kshama from Kerala, Second Runner-up: Khushboo from Up

Ms. Winner Jayati Samanta from Bangalore.

The grand finale was a glittering affair, attended by eminent personalities, industry leaders, and distinguished guests,Like Actor Kunal Kapoor, AmanYatan Verma, Neha Chabbra , Binndu Bhatia, Dr Sagar Abhchandani, and Dr Sharad Kohli, Pammy Kaul, Dr Ishwar Reddy making it a night to remember. The stage came alive with dazzling performances, heartfelt moments, and the crowning of exceptional winners who exemplified confidence, intelligence, and substance.

Founded by the dynamic duo Ritika Vinay and Capt. Vinay Yadawa, Mrs. India Queen of Substance has consistently stood as a platform dedicated to empowering married women by celebrating their individuality, talent, and purpose. Over the years, the pageant has transformed lives by providing participants with opportunities to grow, lead, and inspire.

Speaking on the occasion, founder Ritika Vinay expressed,

"Completing 15 glorious seasons is not just a milestone, but a testament to the resilience, courage, and brilliance of every woman who has been a part of this journey. Our mission has always been to redefine beauty with substance, and tonight stands as proof of that vision."

Co-founder Capt. Vinay Yadawa added,

"We are proud to have created a platform where women are celebrated for who they truly are. Each participant carries a story of strength, and this platform amplifies their voice to inspire many more."

The 15th season witnessed participation from accomplished women representing diverse backgrounds, each bringing her unique story of perseverance and ambition. Throughout the pageant, contestants underwent rigorous grooming sessions, talent showcases, and personality assessments, making the finale a true celebration of holistic excellence.

The event was further elevated by the presence of esteemed jury members, celebrity guests, and partners who contributed to its grandeur and success. The evening concluded with the crowning of winners across various categories, marking the beginning of new journeys filled with purpose and promise.

As Mrs. India Queen of Substance completes this remarkable milestone, it continues to reaffirm its commitment to empowering women and redefining the narrative of beauty with substance.

About Mrs. India Queen of Substance

Mrs. India Queen of Substance is one of India's leading beauty pageants for married women, founded with a vision to empower and celebrate women beyond conventional standards of beauty. With a strong focus on confidence, purpose, and individuality, the platform has successfully completed 15 seasons, inspiring thousands of women across the globe.

Registrations are open for 16th Season of Mrs India Queen of Substance & Mrs India Earth. Follow us on insta for all pageant-related updates or you can reach out to us on whatsapp at 981417419.

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