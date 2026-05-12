Business News | 2 out of 3 Websites Are Invisible to AI: FlowBlinq Report

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 12: A study by FlowBlinq, a performance automation company for AI-driven commerce, reveals that most Indian websites score an average of 35% on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) readiness - a metric that measures how effectively a brand can be discovered, cited, and recommended by AI systems such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity.

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The findings point to a significant structural gap: as AI becomes a primary channel for product discovery and purchase decisions, the majority of Indian businesses remain largely invisible to the platforms their customers are increasingly relying on. The study evaluated over 500 Indian websites across 71 critical parameters, spanning structured data integrity, product description quality, schema completeness, and AI crawlability - painting a comprehensive picture of where Indian digital commerce stands on the cusp of an AI-driven shift.

Over 900 million people use ChatGPT alone every week for product recommendations and purchase decisions, representing a sharp shift in how online commerce functions. GEO ensures that AI systems cite structured, reliable data in their responses by analysing how brands are found, interpreted, and recommended - placing businesses at the top of the AI-driven discovery funnel. With AI-influenced commerce transactions already totalling $12.1 billion as of 2025, and 51% of consumers reporting that AI is changing how they search, the stakes for GEO readiness have never been higher.

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Flowblinq acts as an intermediary layer between businesses and AI ecosystems, structuring product and website data so that AI systems can read, validate, and act on it. This equips the products to be surfaced, recommended, and purchased seamlessly within AI interfaces, reducing the gap between AI and commerce.

Aditya Nittur, Co-founder & CTO of FlowBlinq, said,"Unlike traditional search engines that relied on keyword crawling and backlinks, AI systems don't just browse the web. They validate the results. They identify trust signals in the content of your website and use them to cite your business. The lack of that validation can prove to be expensive for businesses. If your data isn't structured for AI, your business is less likely to appear in AI search results."

The survey also found critical issues with the readiness of Indian websites for the Agentic Commerce Protocol [ACP].

Key Findings By FlowBlinq:

- 91% of websites have no proper guide that tells AI what a website sells and how it is organized

- 47% of merchants are unknowingly blocking ChatGPT from reading their website, and a security plugin quietly added the restriction.

- 62% have product descriptions that are not enough for AI to accurately describe or recommend the product.

- 54% are missing product codes that AI needs to match and verify listings.

Roshan Mohan, Co-founder & CMO of FlowBlinq, added, "Discovery and commerce are increasingly happening inside AI itself. That's both a risk for brands that aren't prepared and a significant opportunity for those that are. FlowBlinq gives businesses the infrastructure to participate in this shift: not just to be found, but to convert that visibility into actual sales."

As Generative AI reshapes how consumers discover and evaluate products, the window for early-mover advantage is fast narrowing. Companies that invest in AI visibility infrastructure now will compound their discoverability as LLM adoption accelerates - while those that delay risk being systematically absent from the fastest-growing discovery channel in the current generation. FlowBlinq's findings signal not just a technical gap, but a strategic inflection point: the businesses that treat AI readiness as a commercial priority today are the ones most likely to define category leadership tomorrow.

About FlowBlinq

Native-built FlowBlinq is a proprietary performance automation product that optimises brands for AI-driven discovery and commerce. As ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity become primary channels for product research and purchase decisions, FlowBlinq structures brand and product data so AI systems can accurately read, cite, and recommend them - turning AI visibility into measurable revenue. Built from scratch, FlowBlinq was started by Aditya Nittur and Roshan Mohan.

Headquartered and built for the demands of modern e-commerce, FlowBlinq serves mid-market merchants seeking to compete in the next era of digital discovery.

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