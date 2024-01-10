37D Emerges as the New Heart of Gurgaon: A Thriving Growth Corridor with Unparalleled Connectivity

New Delhi [India], January 10: Sector 37D is rapidly becoming the heartbeat of Gurgaon, positioning itself as the city's emerging growth corridor. Considered the "Heart of Gurgaon," 37D boasts a connectivity that seamlessly links it to crucial points in and around the city.

Strategically positioned, 37D enjoys direct connectivity to the Dwarka Expressway/Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) and NH8 through the prominent Hero Honda Chowk. Furthermore, it is a gateway to the upcoming 1000-acre Global City via NPR, making it a pivotal link between old and new Gurgaon. The sector offers easy access to the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) through the Central Peripheral Road (CPR).

The announcement of the exclusive metro rail project for the city, approved by the Union Cabinet in June 2023, will provide a transformative boost to connectivity. Among other things, it will leave a massive impact on the city's realty sector. The route proposed for the GMRC (Gurgaon Metro Rail Corporation) passes through Gurgaon's Sector 37.

"For those looking to invest or settle in Gurgaon, Sector 37D stands out as the newest hotspot, symbolizing the city's evolving landscape and promising future. Its central location ensures proximity to existing Gurgaon and central Gurgaon, enhancing accessibility to the Yasho Bhumi Convention Center and the Indira Gandhi International Airport," says Rohit Mohan, Sr. Vice President, BPTP Group.

Beyond its strategic location, Sector 37D is surrounded by essential amenities, including schools, hospitals, and malls, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a well-connected and vibrant living environment.

