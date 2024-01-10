New Delhi, January 10: Homegrown audio and wearable brand boAt on Wednesday launched a new smartwatch -- Lunar Pro LTE, with e-SIM support and built-in GPS. Available in sleek black and refined brown, the boAt Lunar Pro LTE is available for an exclusive launch price of Rs 9,999 on Flipkart and boat-lifestyle.com.

"Stay effortlessly connected with the Lunar Pro LTE's eSIM support, enabling calls and quick SMS replies without relying on your phone. Enjoy seamless connections through Bluetooth and e-SIM calling dual chipset connectivity," the company said. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G Sale Today at 12PM: Check Prices and Other Details Here.

The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, boasts 600 nits’ brightness and a sharp 454x454 resolution. With its Always-On Display and Wake Gesture feature -- users will get to access information instantly. From professional appointments to personal commitments, the Lunar Pro adapts to you, offering over 100 Cloud Watch Faces for personalisation, easily downloadable from the Timeshow App, according to the company.

The watch offers multiple health features, allowing you to monitor vital health metrics such as Heart Rate, SpO2, and stress levels. Track sleep patterns and manage stress with guided breathing. Keep active with accurate monitoring of steps, calories burned, and distance covered using GPS precision. iPhone Made in India: Apple Exported 'India-Made' iPhones Worth Rs 65,000 Crore in 2023, Says Report.

It also offers over 100 sports modes for a diversified fitness routine. The smartwatch comes IP68 certified with Swim-Proof Technology. Users will also get to manage battery life effortlessly by choosing from Standard, Intelligent, or Smart battery modes. According to the company, the watch offers up to seven days of battery life or up to two days with e-SIM/calling mode activated.

