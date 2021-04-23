The company has manufacturing facilities at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Pune

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): 3M, the US-based multinational focused on industrial, healthcare and consumer products, has committed to reduce its dependence on virgin fossil-based plastic by 57 million kg in the next five years as part of a new sustainability goal.

3M India Managing Director Ramesh Ramadurai and Country Business Head of consumer business Siddhesh Borkar issued a joint statement saying the company is proud, excited and energised by its global commitment to ensuring the health of the planet for future generations.

"Reducing fossil based plastics is a huge step forward. Each of us have critical roles to play in ensuring environmental sustainability and we encourage everyone to take active part," they said.

3M India has manufacturing facilities at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Pune. It is listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Ltd.

Plastic pollution is a pressing global challenge, and the production of fossil-based plastics negatively impacts the global climate through the release of greenhouse gas emissions.

A recent study from the Centre on International Environmental Law found that by 2050, emissions from the plastic industry will be equivalent to those of 615 coal plants -- totaling more than 2.75 billion metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

By reducing use of this material, 3M said it can help address these challenges -- ultimately aligning with its existing efforts to minimise waste and recent goal to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2050.

"The materials and infrastructure that support a global transition away from petroleum-based plastics are undergoing rapid transformation and there's palpable momentum for change," said Gayle Schueller, 3M Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer.

"3M has a history of applying science to create sustainable alternatives to plastic and with this public goal, it will be easier to share these solutions and collaborate with others on advancing a global circular economy."

Jeff Lavers, Group President of 3M Consumer, said the pandemic has created significant new ways of doing business that can benefit both the economy and environment.

"We will change how we bring products to market, to benefit our customers and our consumers."

3M said it continues to work with researchers, engineers, and scientists as well as suppliers, customers, non-governmental organisations and community leaders to improve the circularity of its products and materials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)