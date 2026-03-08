Fact Check: Mitchell Santner Taking Picture of Pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final is AI-Generated Photo

A photograph of New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner inspecting and photographing the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is going viral. The image surfaced just 24 hours before tonight’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand. It appeared to intentionally mimic a famous 2023 photograph of Australian captain Pat Cummins performing an identical action, a moment that remains a sensitive memory for Indian supporters following their defeat in that year's ODI World Cup final at the same venue. India vs New Zealand Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match?
However, the picture of Santner taking a photo of pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is AI-generated.
The Reality: Mitchell Santner’s Actual Inspection
While the viral photo is a fake, New Zealand captain did conduct a genuine pitch inspection on Saturday. In his pre-match press conference, Santner confirmed he had looked at the wicket but admitted it was still partially under covers at the time. "Yeah, I mean I haven't had a look at the wicket yet, it's still under cover, but one can only assume it's going to be pretty flat and high scoring." Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match.
🚨🚨AI GENERATED IMAGE pic.twitter.com/B6kphvPSMA
— Simple Boy (@MrMagnetick) March 7, 2026
Yes and 3 years later same guy was cleaning at exact spot in same t-shirt 🤡 pic.twitter.com/2m8DZc702o
— Rahul Raj (@raul2rj) March 7, 2026
Nah, Santner, is just doing exactly what Pat Cummins did before the 2023 WC Final.😭
We don’t want the flashbacks man. pic.twitter.com/XNbDw6d5If
— Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) March 7, 2026
The creation and spread of the fake image highlights a growing trend of using AI to influence the "mental game" before major sporting events. By tapping into the collective memory of the 2023 final, the creators sought to manufacture a narrative of "history repeating itself," often referred to by fans as the "Ahmedabad Curse."
