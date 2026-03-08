The upcoming action sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to feature a significant musical milestone for lead actor Ranveer Singh. Following the viral success of Akshaye Khanna’s "FA9LA" in the first instalment, reports indicate that the sequel will include a similar high-energy track to celebrate Singh’s character, Hamza, ascending to the title of Sher-e-Baloch. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is scheduled for a major theatrical release on March 19, 2026. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ To Have Paid Previews: Here’s How You Can Watch Ranveer Singh’s Film Before Its March 19 Release.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ To Feature Special Song Like ‘FA9LA’?

According to a recent report by Mid-Day, the filmmakers have prepared a celebratory anthem that serves as a thematic successor to the Arabic rap "FA9LA." While the original song featured Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rehman Dakait, the new track marks a pivotal shift in the story’s power dynamic.

A source told Mid-Day, "After Akshaye’s character Rehman Dakait is killed in Dhurandhar, the Sher-e-Baloch title is given to Ranveer’s Hamza in the sequel. The song is a celebration of his ascension."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Dhurandhar 2’:

The report further reveals that director Aditya Dhar shot both sequences back-to-back in Ladakh to utilise the same elaborate set and manage the region's challenging weather conditions.

A Different Tone for Hamza

Despite the similarities in setting and musical style, fans expecting Ranveer Singh to mirror Akshaye Khanna’s viral dance moves may be surprised. The report suggests that Singh’s character will remain stoic during the sequence to maintain his "intense and mission-driven" persona.

"Rehman Dakait was a ruthless but flamboyant character, while Hamza is shown as a serious, quiet, and aggressive character with a personal mission," the source explained to Mid-Day. "Aditya felt his character wouldn’t let loose like this. While the background dancers perform, Hamza isn’t seen joining them."

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Production

The first Dhurandhar became a massive box-office hit in late 2025, largely bolstered by the "FA9LA" track, which helped Bahraini rapper Flipperachi secure a Guinness World Record for topping multiple Arabic Billboard charts simultaneously. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Trailer Reaction: Netizens Impressed As Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Takes On Lyari in Aditya Dhar’s Sequel, Call It ‘Absolute Cinema’.

For the sequel, the production has moved from Netflix to JioHotstar for its eventual digital release. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, with the narrative continuing the high-stakes espionage world established in the original.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid-day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

