Millions across the globe observe International Women’s Day 2026 (IWD) today, March 8. The Women's Day 2026 celebration marks a century-long movement for gender parity, this year centered under the United Nations theme, "Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls." In tandem with this, the global "Give to Gain" campaign is trending across social media, emphasizing how collective generosity and support for women accelerate societal progress. Find "Happy Women's Day" greetings, messages and inspiring quotes to share, and images for WhatsApp status below.

Women’s Day 2026 Theme

The official UN theme for Women’s Day 2026 shifts the focus from awareness to tangible accountability. Organizers are calling for "Equal Justice," specifically aligning the day with the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70).

Happy Women’s Day 2026: Trending Greetings, Messages, Quotes and Images

As digital celebrations begin, users are searching for meaningful ways to honour the women in their lives. This year’s greetings and messages move away from generic "Happy Women's Day" texts toward more specific, empowering notes:

Happy Women’s Day 2026 Greetings (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Women’s Day 2026 Greetings: Happy International Women’s Day! Thank You for Being Such an Incredible Force of Nature. The World Is Brighter, Kinder, and Much More Capable Because You’re in It.

Happy Women’s Day 2026 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Women’s Day 2026 Wishes: To a Woman Who Leads With Grace and Inspires With Action - Happy Women’s Day. Thank You for Showing Me What’s Possible When You Lead With Heart and Intelligence.

Happy Women’s Day Message (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Women’s Day Message: Happy Women’s Day to the Woman Who Does It All With a Smile. Your Strength Is the Backbone of This Family, and Your Love Is Our Greatest Gift.

Happy International Women’s Day 2026 Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy International Women’s Day 2026 Image: Cheers to the Glass-Ceiling Breakers, the Nurturers, and the Change-Makers. Happy International Women’s Day to a Truly Phenomenal Woman!

Happy Women’s Day Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Women’s Day Quotes: "I Raise Up My Voice - Not so That I Can Shout, but so That Those Without a Voice Can Be Heard… We Cannot All Succeed When Half of Us Are Held Back." - Malala Yousafzai

Happy Women’s Day 2026 Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Women’s Day 2026 Quotes: "Each Time a Woman Stands Up for Herself, Without Knowing It Possibly, Without Claiming It, She Stands Up for All Women." - Maya Angelou

Happy International Women’s Day 2026 Quote (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Women’s Day Quote: "The Success of Every Woman Should Be the Inspiration to Another. We Should Raise Each Other Up. Make Sure You’re Very Courageous: Be Strong, Be Extremely Kind, and Above All Be Humble." - Serena Williams

Why We Celebrate International Women's Day on March 8

International Women’s Day has been celebrated since the early 1900s, rooted in the labor movements of North America and Europe. It was officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977. The date, March 8, is historically linked to the 1917 strike by women in Russia for "Bread and Peace," which eventually led to women gaining the right to vote.

Today, it serves as both a celebration of achievements and a critical "checkpoint" to address ongoing issues such as the gender pay gap, digital inclusion, and safety.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 05:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).