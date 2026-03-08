The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the T-Mobile Arena this weekend for UFC 326, featuring a highly anticipated rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. Scheduled for Saturday night in the United States, the event will be broadcast live for fans in India early Sunday morning. With a stacked main card and the symbolic BMF title on the line, the pay-per-view promises significant implications for the lightweight division. OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain Breaks Silence After Viral Post Compares Her 2025 Income to UFC Veteran Justin Gaethje’s Lifetime Earnings.

Where To Watch UFC 326 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast?

For combat sports fans in India, the UFC has an established broadcast partnership ensuring live coverage of numbered pay-per-view events.

Television Broadcast: The main card will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network (typically Sony Sports Ten 2). While occasionally advertised online as a "free" telecast, accessing the channel requires a standard active cable or direct-to-home (DTH) subscription package.

Live Streaming: Digital viewers can stream the entire main card live on the SonyLIV application and website. Accessing the live stream requires an active premium subscription to the platform. UFC 326 Fact Feature Details Event UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2 Date (India) Sunday, 8 March 2026 Main Card Start Time 7:30 AM IST Venue T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Main Event Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira (BMF Title) India TV Broadcast Sony Sports Network India Live Stream SonyLIV

Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira (BMF Title Rematch)

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira first met in August 2015, a bout that ended abruptly in the first round after Oliveira suffered a freak neck and shoulder injury. Nearly 11 years later, both men have established themselves as modern legends of the sport, having secured multiple world championships and performance bonuses.

Holloway enters the Octagon as the defending BMF champion following his knockout victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Oliveira, a former lightweight champion known for his elite grappling and evolved striking, steps in aiming to claim the BMF belt and cement his legacy. The winner will likely secure a prime position for a future undisputed lightweight title shot. Charles Oliveira Gains Submission Victory Over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio, Brazilian MMA Fighter Ties For Joint Second In Most Wins in Ultimate Fighting Championship History.

Key Main Card Matchups

Beyond the headline bout, UFC 326 features several pivotal fights. In the co-main event, number seven-ranked middleweight Caio Borralho faces number eight-ranked Reinier de Ridder, with both men looking to climb towards title contention.

Additionally, veteran bantamweight Rob Font will test rising prospect Raul Rosas Jr., while established veterans Drew Dober and Michael Johnson are set to clash in what is expected to be a fast-paced lightweight encounter. A middleweight rematch between Brazilian knockout artists Gregory Rodrigues and Brunno Ferreira will open the main card.

