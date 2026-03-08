Mumbai, March 08: Gold rate in India remained steady on Sunday morning, March 8, holding onto the significant gains recorded over the past 48 hours. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 08, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.
In the national capital, 24-carat gold is currently retailing at INR 1,63,800 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewelry, stands at INR 1,50,150. The price freeze comes as domestic markets pause for the weekend, following a sharp upward rally triggered by shifting global economic indicators and renewed safe-haven demand. Gold Rate Today, March 07, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Gold Rate Today, March 08, 2026
|
City
|
22K Gold (per 10g)
|
24K Gold (per 10g)
|Delhi
|INR 1,50,150
|INR 1,63,800
|Mumbai
|INR 1,50,000
|INR 1,63,640
|Chennai
|INR 1,50,500
|INR 1,64,180
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,50,050
|INR 1,63,700
|Kolkata
|INR 1,50,000
|INR 1,63,640
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,50,000
|INR 1,63,640
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,50,000
|INR 1,63,640
|Jaipur
|INR 1,50,150
|INR 1,63,800
|Pune
|INR 1,50,000
|INR 1,63,640
|Noida
|INR 1,50,150
|INR 1,63,800
|Gurugram
|INR 1,50,150
|INR 1,63,800
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,50,150
|INR 1,63,800
|Lucknow
|INR 1,50,150
|INR 1,63,800
|Bhopal
|INR 1,50,150
|INR 1,63,800
|Jodhpur
|INR 1,50,150
|INR 1,63,800
|Srinagar
|INR 1,50,150
|INR 1,63,800
Gold Rate Today: Global Influence and Market Drivers
The recent spike in prices is largely attributed to a cooling US labor market and a slight decline in US Treasury yields. As gold is a non-yielding asset, lower interest rate expectations generally increase its appeal to global investors. Furthermore, central banks worldwide have continued to increase their gold reserves, providing a strong floor for prices. Gold and Silver Prices Surge As Middle East Conflict Escalates; Check Latest Rates.
Domestically, the Indian Rupee has shown minor fluctuations against the US Dollar. Since India imports the majority of its gold requirements, any weakness in the Rupee directly impacts the landed cost, often leading to higher prices at the local retail level.
