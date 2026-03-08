Mumbai, March 08: Gold rate in India remained steady on Sunday morning, March 8, holding onto the significant gains recorded over the past 48 hours. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 08, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

In the national capital, 24-carat gold is currently retailing at INR 1,63,800 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewelry, stands at INR 1,50,150. The price freeze comes as domestic markets pause for the weekend, following a sharp upward rally triggered by shifting global economic indicators and renewed safe-haven demand. Gold Rate Today, March 07, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, March 08, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,50,150 INR 1,63,800 Mumbai INR 1,50,000 INR 1,63,640 Chennai INR 1,50,500 INR 1,64,180 Ahmedabad INR 1,50,050 INR 1,63,700 Kolkata INR 1,50,000 INR 1,63,640 Bengaluru INR 1,50,000 INR 1,63,640 Hyderabad INR 1,50,000 INR 1,63,640 Jaipur INR 1,50,150 INR 1,63,800 Pune INR 1,50,000 INR 1,63,640 Noida INR 1,50,150 INR 1,63,800 Gurugram INR 1,50,150 INR 1,63,800 Ghaziabad INR 1,50,150 INR 1,63,800 Lucknow INR 1,50,150 INR 1,63,800 Bhopal INR 1,50,150 INR 1,63,800 Jodhpur INR 1,50,150 INR 1,63,800 Srinagar INR 1,50,150 INR 1,63,800

Gold Rate Today: Global Influence and Market Drivers

The recent spike in prices is largely attributed to a cooling US labor market and a slight decline in US Treasury yields. As gold is a non-yielding asset, lower interest rate expectations generally increase its appeal to global investors. Furthermore, central banks worldwide have continued to increase their gold reserves, providing a strong floor for prices. Gold and Silver Prices Surge As Middle East Conflict Escalates; Check Latest Rates.

Domestically, the Indian Rupee has shown minor fluctuations against the US Dollar. Since India imports the majority of its gold requirements, any weakness in the Rupee directly impacts the landed cost, often leading to higher prices at the local retail level.

