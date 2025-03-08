StarFishGlobal Communications

New Delhi [India], March 8: This Women's Day, celebrate the spirit of innovation and perseverance as we spotlight five trailblazing entrepreneurs transforming industries and inspiring change. Innovative and impactful, these women are redefining business and leadership while empowering communities and fostering inclusivity. With vision and resilience, they continue to break barriers, drive meaningful progress, and set new benchmarks for success

Prerna Singla, Managing Partner, Vive Cosmetics

Prerna Singla is a driving force in India's beauty and wellness manufacturing sector, bringing a revolutionary approach through Vive Cosmetics and Mefoh Healthcare. Vive Cosmetics, specializes in third-party manufacturing or private labelling of skincare, haircare, personal hygiene products while Mefoh Healthcare focuses on Ayurvedic PCD franchise and third-party manufacturing of Ayurvedic medicines, supplements, wellness products & herbal cosmetics. With over a decade of expertise in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and healthcare, she has positioned Vive Cosmetics as a trusted partner for startups seeking innovative, high-quality, and scalable solutions. With an engineering background and a deep-rooted family legacy in manufacturing, Prerna seamlessly integrates tradition with cutting-edge advancements. Her strategic, hands-on approach ensures that every brand she collaborates with receives personalized guidance, helping them navigate a competitive market with confidence. Her unwavering commitment to empowering small businesses, advancing women's workforce participation, and promoting sustainability cements her reputation as a transformative leader in the beauty and wellness space.

Aanchal Arora, Co-founder, all things talent

As the co-founder of all things talent (att.), Aanchal Arora is redefining how startups and scaling businesses attract, retain, and develop high-performing teams. A PeopleOps strategist and serial entrepreneur, Aanchal brings extensive expertise in hypergrowth startups, global HR advisory, and CHRO leadership in multinational corporations. An alumna of Wharton's Chief HR Officer program, she has successfully scaled teams from early-stage startups to over 1,000 employees. She specializes in developing modern PeopleOps playbooks and leadership frameworks that drive sustainable business growth. At att., she and her team tackle the most pressing People challenges with rigor, structure, and transparency, ensuring startups build a strong foundation for long-term success. Beyond att., Aanchal co-runs Ladies Who Launch, a dynamic community championing women entrepreneurs. Her unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive and equitable workplaces makes her a transformative force in talent strategy.

Eshwari N. Gupta, Founder, Indy Treats

Entrepreneur Eshwari N. Gupta founded Indy Treats to Bring Sprouted Grains Back to Everyday Nutrition seamlessly in the form of daily meals through sprouted grain flours. Inspired by my father's belief in "food as medicine," I explored how sprouting enhances digestion and nutrient absorption. Indy Treats offers gut friendly, gluten - free, low glycemic index flour mixes made from forgotten ingredients like millets, Amaranth or rajgira, black rice, horse gram, and black gram, catering to all ages, starting from 6 months onward, these can be the perfect pantry staple or an add on flour however, the flours are multipurpose and versatile and great option for a person from any region throughout the world. Designed for convenience, these flours revive forgotten grains and make healthy eating effortless, just scoop, stir, and enjoy. By blending tradition with modern needs, Indy Treats promotes consistent, nourishing habits for all.

Ashirbani Roy, Founder , CEO Aashirs

Ashirbani Roy, the visionary founder of Aashirs, is a trailblazer in the world of social entrepreneurship, revolutionizing the fashion jewelry industry with a mission that goes beyond beauty. Through her brand, Aashirs, she blends elegance and sophistication while creating sustainable livelihoods for marginalized women, people with disabilities, and grassroots artisans. One of her most remarkable achievements is the launch of India's first Therapeutic Beading Program, which trained 15 neurodiverse individuals, empowering them with valuable skills over the course of a month. The program concluded with a ceremony lauded by Karnataka's Disabilities Commissioner, who praised it as a unique model for sustainable livelihoods for neurodiverse individuals in India. A passionate advocate for empowerment and inclusion, Ashirbani also serves as a global mentor for Seedstars' Disability Seed Program in Southeast Asia. Supported by well-known Indian celebrities, Aashirs has garnered immense popularity, not only for its stunning and unique jewelry designs but also for its profound social impact. As the brand rapidly scales across India, it remains grounded in its core values of social change, inclusion, and empowerment.

Megha Pavan, Founder and CEO, Tru Millets

TruMillets, under Megha's leadership, is at the forefront of innovation in the health food industry. Tru Millets has organic millet-based products. Its product catalog includes millets mixes such as dosa, pongal, idli, murukku, payasam, and much more. They have around 40 products, which includes ready-to-eat snacks segment, options include millet bites, khara and sweet chivda, and murukku .The brand's pioneering work in developing health-based and DNA-based food products has positioned TruMillets as a leader in personalized nutrition. By analyzing an individual's genetic makeup, TruMillets offers customized dietary solutions that align with specific health needs, setting new benchmarks in the industry. But TruMillets is more than just about product innovation; it's about creating a healthier future for communities, especially women. Megha's dedication to empowering women through education and practical, nutritious food options is central to the brand's mission.

