New Delhi, March 8: Microsoft is now rolling out a native version of its Copilot app for Windows, almost a year after it was initially transformed into a simple web application. The update brings several improvements to enhance the user experience for Windows Insiders. The native app introduces a new user interface, which include a new side panel that allows users to start conversations and view their history.

The Windows Insider Programme is a community made up of millions of Windows fans who have the opportunity to test new features before they are officially released. While trying out these features, Insiders can share their feedback and communicate directly with Microsoft engineers, helping to shape the future development of Windows. Fans who are interested can register for free to become part of the Windows Insider Programme, which includes millions of members. By joining, you can preview the latest features in the Windows Insider Preview Builds. Skype Shutting Down: Microsoft Will Reportedly Shut Down Its Chat and Video Conference Platform in May 2025.

Microsoft is starting to release an update for the Microsoft Copilot app on Windows through the Microsoft Store. The update brings new changes and improvements to the app. The update is expected to be available on all Windows 11 PCs in the upcoming weeks. The Native XAML app and new user interface features an updated side panel. The side panel makes it simple for users to begin a new conversation and also allows them to look back at their previous chats. Apple Delays Siri Upgrade Amid Growing AI Concerns; Check Details.

Users can ask questions about their PC, and Copilot will provide information that is specifically appropriate to the version of Windows they are currently using. The update for the Copilot app (version 1.25023.101.0 and higher) is starting to be released to all Insider Channels through the Microsoft Store. The rollout will happen gradually, therefore not all Insiders will receive the update at the same time. Additionally, to quickly access the Copilot app, use the Alt + Space keyboard shortcut on all PCs, or press the Copilot Key if you have a Copilot+ PC.

