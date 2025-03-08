New Delhi, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the six inspiring women who took over his social media accounts on International Women's Day, emphasising their remarkable journeys and the strength they represent. Sharing his thoughts on X, PM Modi wrote, "Since morning, you've all seen inspiring posts by extraordinary women sharing their own journeys and inspiring other women. These women belong to different parts of India and have excelled in different areas, but there's one underlying theme -- the prowess of India's Nari Shakti."

He further highlighted that their determination and success exemplify the limitless potential women hold, stating, "Today and every day, we celebrate their contributions in shaping a Viksit Bharat." This unique initiative, first announced by the Prime Minister on February 23 during his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, provided an opportunity for six accomplished women to share their stories through his social media accounts. International Women's Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With ‘Lakhpati Didis’, Says He Is Richest Man With Blessings From Mothers (Watch Video).

The selected women, drawn from diverse regions across India, showcased the spirit of empowerment through their achievements in various fields. Among them was Vaishali Rameshbabu from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, a Chess Grandmaster who has been competing at the highest level since the age of six. Her dedication to the sport culminated in her earning the prestigious Chess Grandmaster title in 2023. Vaishali's strategic brilliance and perseverance continue to bring pride to India on the global chess stage.

Also sharing her inspiring journey was Anita Devi from Nalanda, Bihar, widely recognised as the 'Mushroom Lady of Bihar.' Overcoming hardships, she established the Madhopur Farmers Producers Company in 2016, a venture that has empowered hundreds of rural women through mushroom cultivation. Her efforts have provided financial independence and employment to numerous women, fostering economic empowerment in her region. International Women’s Day 2025: 2 Women Scientists Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni Take Over PM Narendra Modi’s ‘X’ Handle To Share Their Work and Experiences on Women’s Day (See Pic).

Elina Mishra from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and Shilpi Soni from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, jointly shared their experiences as distinguished scientists contributing to India's advancements in research and technology.

Elina Mishra serves as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai, while Shilpi Soni is a prominent space scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Their achievements reflect the growing influence of Indian women in cutting-edge scientific innovation.

Ajaita Shah from Rajasthan, the Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets, has transformed rural entrepreneurship by enabling over 35,000 digitally skilled women entrepreneurs. Her initiative has created a network of self-reliant women entrepreneurs who distribute essential goods and services in rural India, bridging the gap between local markets and economic growth.

Dr Anjlee Agarwal from Delhi, an advocate for universal accessibility, also shared her journey. As the founder of Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility, she has spent over three decades working towards inclusive mobility and barrier-free infrastructure.

Her contributions have been pivotal in ensuring that schools and public spaces across India become more accessible to people with disabilities. Each of these extraordinary women stands as a beacon of strength, resilience, and determination, proving that women are not just participants but trailblazers in shaping the nation's future.

Their achievements reinforce the belief that Indian women are breaking barriers, excelling in diverse fields, and contributing immensely to building a Viksit Bharat. PM Modi's initiative successfully spotlighted the inspiring stories of these exceptional women, encouraging others to follow in their footsteps and contribute to India's growth.

