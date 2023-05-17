New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): This Mother's Day, Ed-tech Startup RISE's Social Media was taken over by 'A-AI' based MomGPT, in a social media campaign. Just like everyone goes to their mothers with endless questions, MomGPT offered advice and answers to the questions from the audiences. MoMGPT was Live on the brand's Social media platforms Linkedin and Instagram from 12th May 2023 till Mother's Day on 14th May 2023. The campaign had an impressive 64.1% reach with over 1000 people engaged during the three days on both platforms.

Conceptualised by Schbang, the campaign created a MomGPT identity with a logo resonating with the brand visuals and colours, and came up with a host of interesting creatives to prompt questions by the audience and give them a ChatGPT like UI experience on both the social media platforms.

Commenting on the campaign, Kirtiga Iyer, Assistant Vice President for Brand stated, "Our thought behind this campaign was simple. Today we have the internet, ChatGPT & generative AI taking over the world, but still it's our Mothers we all go to for life's most pressing problems. On this Mother's Day, we wanted to pay a tribute to all the mothers who are loving, caring but also very insightful and sassy. We are happy with the outcomes of the campaign which is unique and saw a very high interaction with our audience with people asking all types of questions, from how to avoid the Rishta talks with relatives to upskilling & general life issues. MomGPT rose to the occasion & helped people answer their pressing questions, in the most sassy mom style ever."

During the campaign, many students and members in the audience came up with very genuine and interesting questions which MomGPT answered in a quintessential mother's tone through a series of stories and posts. To one question - "I'm thinking of taking up Hotel Management as a career, what do you think MomGPTI?", MomGPT replied "Helping out at home seems to be the end of the world for you, but Hotel Management seems like a good prospect?". It was a fun time on the Social Media platforms of RISE as questions kept pouring in while MomGPT answered all questions with a bit of scoffing.

Since mothers always have an answer to their children's questions and problems, similarly MomGPT too welcomed all genres of questions aimed at her throughout the campaign and came up with quirky and unconventional responses to them like typical Indian mothers. From lighthearted sarcastic taunts on being lazy to caring advice on staying upskilled, MomGPT showcased the essence of the campaign that no matter however intelligent the AI might be, it can never compete with 'AAI'.

Founded in April 2021, RISE has been set up with a mission to encourage and empower students across cities, strata, and societies to be socially and culturally aware leaders of the world. The start-up offers PG Programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, and AIML in collaboration with KPMG in India; PG Programs in FinTech and Finance & Accounting with Grant Thornton; PG Program in Marketing Research with Aeon Research, endorsed by MRSI; and PG Program in Cybersecurity with Thrive DX SaaS. RISE also offers a course in Public Policy with Analytics and a Global MBA program in collaboration with SRH Mobile University (Germany). Besides, and more significantly, RISE also provides scholarships for women in tech and discounted courses for the underprivileged. Each course is affordable and, crucially, is curated and taught by industry experts, thus increasing the chances of employability. RISE is also globally expanding and has set its footprints in the Indonesian market and has collaborated with Indonesian universities aiming to connect higher education by providing industry-driven, skill-based courses to cover the existing skill gaps.

Based out of Pune, with offices in Bengaluru as well, RISE is targeting a fourfold growth both in the number of courses and students in the coming financial year.

