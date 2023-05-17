Mumbai, May 17: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has found that the world's highest Shiva temple, Tungnath, in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, at an elevation of 12,800 feet, is tilting at an inclination of around five to six degrees. The lesser buildings in the compound of the temple are also tilting by up to 10 degrees.

The notion of earth subsidence has not been completely disregarded by ASI authorities who are looking into the source of the tilt.

Officials from ASI have informed the government of the findings and asked that the Tungnath temple be given protected monument status. According to the Times of India, the government is now pursuing the appropriate measures to designate it as a monument of national significance.

The ASI will identify the root source of the damage and, if practical, carry out repairs right once to remedy the issue. Glass scales have been put in place on the temple walls to keep an eye on any more movement.

In the beginning, we will determine the main source of the damage and evaluate the likelihood of making rapid repairs. Additionally, a thorough assessment of the shrine would be followed by the creation of a detailed action plan, stated Manoj Kumar Saxena, the Superintending Archaeologist of ASI's Dehradun circle.

The Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) is in charge of overseeing the Tungnath temple, which was allegedly built in the ninth century by Katyuri kings. Although they have been apprised of the problem, the committee has not yet responded.

