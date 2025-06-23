VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 23: Saatvik Green Energy Limited is proud to announce that Mr. Abani Kant Jha, Group Chief Financial Officer, has been conferred the prestigious 'Best CFO in Manufacturing' title at the 8th Edition of BW Businessworld Best CFO & Finance Strategy Excellence Awards 2025, held at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

This honour, awarded by BW CFO World, recognizes exceptional financial leadership and strategic foresight in the manufacturing sector. The event saw participation from some of India's most distinguished financial leaders and strategists. The winners were selected by an eminent jury panel comprising some of India's most respected names in business, finance, and governance.

The panel included Sethurathnam Ravi, Founder of Ravi Rajan & Co LLP, Chairman of TFCIL. and Former Chairman of BSE; Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman and CEO of HDFC Limited; Bhaskar Bodapati, CEO of GMR Group; and Parthasarathy V S, Independent Director at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals. Other distinguished members included Kewal Handa, Promoter Director at Salus Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.; Robin Banerjee, Chairman of Nucleon Research; Neetu Kashiramka, Managing Director of VIP Industries Limited; Vinod Gupta, Managing Director of VG Learning Destination India, and Ashok Kumar Garg, Former Executive Director at Bank of Baroda, among others. Their collective expertise and leadership ensured a credible and rigorous selection process.

Reflecting on this honour, Abani Jha said, "I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from BW Businessworld and the esteemed jury. This award reflects the collective effort of our finance and strategy teams at Saatvik Green Energy Limited. At Saatvik, we have remained committed to robust governance, disciplined financial operations, and value-driven execution as we continue to strengthen our presence in the renewable energy sector. I view this recognition as a reaffirmation of our team's integrity, resilience, and data-led approach in navigating today's evolving energy landscape."

Jha's recognition is a testament to his strategic acumen and financial stewardship, demonstrated through efficient fiscal management and contribution to Saatvik Green Energy Limited's growth trajectory in the renewable energy sector.

