Mumbai, June 23: India’s first dedicated mangrove park is nearing completion in Gorai, Mumbai, and is expected to open to the public by mid-August, officials from the Maharashtra Forest Department confirmed. Developed by the state government’s Mangrove Cell, the INR 33.43-crore project spans eight hectares and aims to blend ecological conservation with public education and nature-based recreation.

Construction, which began in 2021, is in its final phase, with finishing touches such as lighting, painting, and landscaping underway. The facility is classified as a reserved forest, ensuring long-term ecological protection under existing environmental laws. Tesla First Showroom in India To Open in July 2025 in Mumbai, Elon Musk's EV Firm Expected To Offer Tesla Model Y in Indian Market; Check Expected Price.

Gorai Mangrove Park in Mumbai Set To Open by August

At the heart of the park is a 750-metre-long elevated wooden boardwalk, designed using eco-friendly materials to minimize disruption to the fragile mangrove ecosystem. The walkway winds through dense mangrove clusters and ends at a panoramic viewing deck overlooking the Gorai Creek.

Other attractions include an 18-metre-high watchtower for birdwatchers, offering sweeping views of the mangrove forest and an opportunity to observe local and migratory bird species. Mumbai Tops the List of World’s Best City to Date and Find Love in 2025.

A two-storey Nature Interpretation Centre will serve as an educational hub featuring interactive exhibits, a mangrove-focused reading room, and visual installations. To enhance visitor engagement, the facility will also house a rooftop café and a nature-themed gift shop.

Officials have proposed an entry fee, currently awaiting state government approval. “The revenue will be used for the park’s upkeep and maintenance,” a senior forest department official said. The eco-sensitive project is powered by solar energy and features elevated, non-intrusive structures to preserve the natural habitat.

Once inaugurated, the Gorai Mangrove Park is expected to set a precedent for urban ecological spaces, merging environmental protection with public access and awareness in India’s largest metropolitan region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2025 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).