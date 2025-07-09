BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: Abbott is redefining on-the-go wellness with the launch of Digene Insta On The Go--a ready-to-use antacid solution that delivers relief in just 2 seconds. With Digene Insta On The Go, Abbott has introduced a ready-to-use, water-free solution that fits seamlessly into the fast-paced lives of today's consumers. It provides fast and effective relief from acidity, heartburn, and indigestion.1

Developed for people with busy lifestyles, this fast-acting formula acts in just 2 seconds2--delivering convenience. Each 10 ml sachet is ready to use and effectively targets acidity and gas-related discomfort. It is designed for instant use, without the need for water, mixing, or measuring. Simply tear open the sachet and sip for direct relief. Digene Insta On The Go is now available in refreshing mint flavor at Rs.50 for a pack of five single-use sachets.

Dr. Jejoe Karankumar, Director of Medical Affairs at Abbott, said, "Acidity can strike without warning - during a hectic workday, while traveling, or even on your daily commutes3,4. This ready-to-use, handy solution delivers rapid relief within seconds and is effective for over two hours1. Backed by the trust of a legacy brand, it blends proven efficacy with unmatched convenience--all in a compact, pocket-friendly format designed for life on the move."

The development of this new format was deeply rooted in consumer insights that revealed a growing demand for fast, discreet, and portable solutions to manage acidity. These insights guided Abbott to reimagine the delivery of relief, resulting in a water-free, single-use sachet that aligns with the spontaneous and mobile nature of modern lifestyles. By listening closely to consumer pain points and preferences, Abbott has created a solution that not only meets but anticipates the needs of today's fast-paced world.

To amplify the launch, Digene has rolled out a high-impact, integrated campaign: "Acidity Kaheen Bhi Ho, Digene Insta On The Go". This digital-first initiative spans outdoor activations, retail touchpoints, and online platforms--ensuring visibility where it matters most. The campaign includes engaging films such as the Multiplex Film, the Bus Film, and the Adventure Film.

Digene Insta On The Go is a new addition to the Digene range, India's No.1 antacid brand5, offering consumers another option for managing acidity. Now available at major pharmacies and online platforms across India, Digene Insta On The Go complements Abbott's trusted range of antacid solutions, including Digene Gel and Tablets.

