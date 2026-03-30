London, March 30: KPMG UK has announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 440 roles within its audit practice, marking a significant restructuring for the "Big Four" accounting firm. The decision comes as the professional services sector faces a cooling demand for consulting and advisory work, coupled with a broader effort to streamline operations and enhance long-term profitability.

The proposed layoffs represent roughly 6% of the firm's UK audit staff, which currently totals more than 7,000 employees. While the audit sector has traditionally been seen as a stable revenue driver, the firm has indicated that the current economic climate and internal performance targets necessitate a "right-sizing" of the department to maintain a competitive edge. Tech Layoffs 2026: Meta, Amazon, and Epic Games Slash Workforce Amid Strategic Industry Realignments.

Strategic Realignment Amid Economic Pressure

KPMG's decision is largely attributed to a sustained slowdown in the wider consulting market. As corporate clients pull back on large-scale discretionary projects due to high interest rates and global economic uncertainty, the firm is seeking to rebalance its cost base. The audit division, despite being a regulatory requirement for many businesses, is not immune to these broader efficiency drives.

The firm stated that the measures are intended to ensure that KPMG remains agile and appropriately scaled for future growth. Consultations with affected employees are expected to begin shortly, with the firm offering support packages to those departing. This move follows similar workforce reductions at other major accounting firms over the past year as they adjust to post-pandemic market corrections.

Impact on Staff and Professional Services Trends

The cuts are expected to primarily impact junior to mid-level staff within the UK audit unit. Industry analysts suggest that the move reflects a wider trend among professional services firms to automate routine auditing tasks through advanced software, reducing the reliance on high-volume entry-level labour.

KPMG is not alone in this trajectory; rivals such as Deloitte and PwC have also undertaken various restructuring programmes in recent months. The sector is currently navigating a complex period of transition, where the integration of digital tools is coinciding with a shift in client spending habits, leading to a more cautious approach to headcount.

Future Outlook for the Audit Sector

Despite the job losses, KPMG maintains that audit remains a core pillar of its business strategy. The firm continues to invest in technology-driven audit solutions and has expressed a commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and regulatory compliance. The restructuring is viewed by leadership as a necessary step to ensure the audit practice is "fit for purpose" in a changing financial landscape. Big Tech Shifts Layoff Narrative to AI Integration, Meta, Amazon and Google Project USD 650 Billion Investment in Next-Gen Infrastructure.

Moving forward, the firm will likely focus on high-value, specialised auditing services that require deeper human expertise, even as it scales back its broader administrative and support functions. The outcome of the current consultation process will determine the final number of redundancies, though the firm has flagged the 440 figure as the current maximum estimate.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).