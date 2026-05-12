Business News | Abroad Pharmacist Exam for B Pharmacy & PharmD Graduates: Elite Expertise Announces 95% OPRA Exam for Australia & New Zealand March 2026 Result

HT Syndication

Melbourne [Australia], May 12: When over 100 students from a single coaching programme clear one of the toughest pharmacy licensing exams in the world in a single batch, it stops being just a result. It becomes a story. And the story behind Elite Expertise's approximately 95% pass rate in the OPRA Exam, March 2026 batch, is one that stretches from small towns in Telangana all the way to hospital wards in Melbourne.

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Elite Expertise, the Melbourne-based OPRA exam coaching institute co-founded and led by

practising Australian clinical pharmacists, has confirmed that more than 100 of its 120 enrolled students passed the Overseas Pharmacist Readiness Assessment (OPRA) in the March 2026 sitting. Results are still being received, and the final number is expected to climb further.

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For context, the OPRA is not an exam that rewards casual preparation. Conducted by the

Australian Pharmacy Council, it is a rigorous computer-based, closed-book examination testing candidates across five domains: Biomedical Sciences, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics, Medicinal Chemistry, and Therapeutics and Patient Care. It is the mandatory first step for any internationally trained pharmacist seeking registration in Australia. Clearing it on the first attempt, especially while managing the pressures of relocation, finances, and family expectations, is a significant achievement. Clearing it at a rate of approximately 95% within a single batch is something else entirely.

From Village Pharmacies to Victorian Hospitals

Behind every statistic in this result is a family that dared to invest in education when the returns were far from guaranteed.

India produces over one lakh pharmacy graduates every year. The majority hold B.Pharm or PharmD degrees earned through years of study, often funded by families in semi-urban and rural areas where pharmacy was seen as a stable, respectable profession. The reality of the domestic job market, however, does not always match that expectation. Entry-level pharmacists in India frequently earn between ₹12,000 and ₹20,000 a month, figures that do not reflect the depth of their training or the scale of their ambitions.

The OPRA pathway changes that equation entirely. A registered pharmacist in Australia earns an average salary of AUD 107,000 per year, works in a well-regulated healthcare environment, and gains access to a permanent residency pathway that brings their entire family forward with them. It is not just a career move. For many families in rural Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha, it is a generational shift.

Elite Expertise was built with precisely that reality in mind. Co-founders Arief Mohammad and Harika Bheemavarapu, both practising clinical pharmacists in Victoria, designed the programme not merely to help students clear an exam but also to help them step confidently into an Australian clinical environment on the other side of it. Harika, who graduated from Kakatiya University in Telangana and navigated the overseas pharmacist journey herself, brings to the programme something that no textbook can replicate: the lived understanding of what it means to arrive in Australia with a strong foundation and still feel the gap between what you know and what is expected of you here.

That empathy, embedded into every lecture and every support interaction, is a significant reason why the numbers look the way they do.

What the Programme Actually Delivers

Students enrolled with Elite Expertise receive over 300 live and recorded lectures, more than 10,000 mock questions aligned to real OPRA exam patterns, a structured week-by-week study plan built around the Australian Pharmacy Council's framework, dedicated doubt-clearing support, and one-on-one mentorship when needed. Crucially, they receive unlimited access to the programme until they pass, with no repeat enrolment fees and no financial penalty for needing more time.

That last element matters more than it might seem. Many students in the March 2026 batch were not studying in ideal conditions. Some were working full-time. Some had dependents.

Some had previously attempted the exam without structured guidance and carried the weight of that experience into their opra exam preparation. The programme was built to hold all of that, and to convert it into results.

Voices From the March 2026 Batch Priya, a B.Pharm graduate from Nalgonda district in Telangana, had been working at a local medical store for two years before enrolling. Her family had taken a loan to fund her degree.

The OPRA felt like the exam that would either justify that investment or bury it.

"I had heard about Australia but never seriously thought it was possible for someone like me. When I joined Elite Expertise, what surprised me was that the faculty actually understood where I was coming from, not just academically but personally. Harika ma'am's sessions were so grounded in real Australian clinical practice that by the time I sat the exam, I felt I had already been working there. I cleared it on my first attempt. My parents cried when I told them."

Mohammed Irfan, a PharmD graduate from Hyderabad, had attempted the OPRA once before without coaching and narrowly missed the passing mark. He enrolled with Elite Expertise for his second attempt.

"The difference was structure. Earlier I was reading everything but understanding nothing in the context of Australian practice. The mock questions here were not just practice; they trained me to think like an Australian pharmacist. I passed with a strong score. I now have my provisional registration, and I am preparing to relocate. This was worth the effort."

Sunita, a B.Pharm graduate from a small town in Rajasthan, enrolled while raising two young children and managing household responsibilities. She studied in the early hours of the morning before her family woke up.

"Nobody in my town believed a woman managing a home could also clear an international exam. I used to study from 4 AM to 6 AM every day, sometimes more on weekends. The WhatsApp support group kept me going on the days I wanted to quit. When the result came, I did not just feel like I had passed an exam. I felt like I had opened a door that I thought was locked forever."

A Result with Reach

The significance of Elite Expertise's March 2026 result is not only in the pass rate itself but also in what it demonstrates about access. The students who cleared this batch came from tier-2 and tier-3 cities across India, places where overseas pharmacy registration was, until recently, a concept most graduates had not seriously considered. They did not have alumni networks pointing them to Australia. They did not have families who had walked this path before. What they had was the right preparation and the belief that it was enough.

Since its founding in March 2023, Elite Expertise has trained over 5,000 pharmacists worldwide. The institute also prepares candidates for KAPS, PEBC, PSI, DHA, and the New Zealand Intern OSCE, making it a comprehensive resource for pharmacists exploring multiple international registration pathways.

The demand for pharmacists in Australia continues to grow, particularly in regional and rural areas where healthcare access remains a national priority. For internationally trained pharmacists, this represents not only a stable career but also a genuine route to permanent residency and long-term settlement for themselves and for the families who stood behind them.

Looking Ahead

Enrolments for the next Elite Expertise batch are open. Free OPRA study resources, full programme details, and direct access to Arief and Harika are available at www.eliteexpertise.com.au

The approximately 95% pass rate from the March 2026 batch is not the ceiling. It is the standard.

Elite Expertise -- Where Overseas Pharmacists Become Australian Pharmacists.

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