Business News | ACC Posts Rs 1,304 Crore PAT in FY26; Quarterly Revenue Hits Record High of Rs 7,146 Crore

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): ACC Limited, part of the diversified Adani Cement Portfolio, reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,304 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, alongside its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 7,146 crore. This revenue figure represents a 17 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to an Adani Cement press release, the company achieved these results despite significant cost pressures stemming from global geopolitical volatility and rising energy prices.

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The cement manufacturer closed the fiscal year with a normalized EBITDA of Rs 2,950 crore, marking a 22 per cent rise on a year-on-year (YoY) basis when excluding one-time income from the previous year.

Annual sales volumes reached a record 43.9 million tonnes. For the fourth quarter specifically, sales volumes grew by 8 per cent to reach 11.9 million tonnes, supported by a higher contribution from premium products and a robust performance in the readymix concrete segment.

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"Amidst the global volatility and energy cost pressures, we have delivered a sustained performance this quarter and during this fiscal, supported by strong brand penetration and disciplined execution across our operations. Despite headwinds, we recorded a highest ever sales volume and revenue in the quarter," stated Vinod Bahety, Whole-Time Director and CEO of ACC Limited.

The company's premium cement segment saw its share of trade sales rise from 41 per cent to 45 per cent over the last twelve months. Operational efficiency also trended upward, with capacity utilization improving to approximately 80 per cent during the final quarter.

Regarding future growth, the company expects to add 3.4 million tonnes per annum of capacity through its expansion projects in Salai Banwa and Kalamboli by the first quarter of the 2027 fiscal year.

On the structural front, the board recently approved the amalgamation of ACC with Ambuja Cements, a process currently awaiting regulatory clearances and expected to conclude in FY27.

"The year marked continued progress on improving utilisation across the existing asset base and advancing alignment under the proposed 'One Cement Platform', focused on operational integration, capital efficiency and long-term value creation," Bahety added.

Operational costs faced headwinds from the ongoing West Asia conflict, which led to higher fuel and diesel prices alongside rupee depreciation. The company indicated that these supply chain constraints and rising packaging costs will likely continue to impact the sector through the first half of the 2027 fiscal year.

To counter these pressures, the firm increased its green power share to 31 per cent in the fourth quarter and focused on logistics optimization through rail and sea routes.

"With a sustained emphasis on execution, cost discipline and premiumisation, we are positive for improved performance on the back of cost efficiency in the coming quarters," Bahety noted.

Highlighting the industry outlook, the company expects a softer demand growth of around 5 per cent for the upcoming year. This forecast factors in potential impacts from a below-normal monsoon on housing and agriculture, as well as continued fuel price volatility.

The company mentioned that during FY25, reported profitability included one time income of Rs 637 crore related to excise duty exemption at the Gagal plant, along with other exceptional items largely concentrated in Q4 FY'25, which resulted in a higher reported base.

It also highlighted that excluding this one time income, normalised EBITDA for FY25 stands at Rs 2,425 crore, compared with reported EBITDA of Rs 2,950 crore in FY26, translating into a 22 per cent YoY improvement on a like for like basis.

Despite these near-term hurdles, the company maintains a debt-free balance sheet with a net worth of Rs 20,554 crore and continues to hold AAA / A1+ credit ratings from CRISIL and CARE. (ANI)

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