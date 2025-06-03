VMPL

Gujarat [India], June 3: Accuracy Shipping Limited (NSE: ACCURACY), a fast-growing player in the integrated logistics space, today announced its audited consolidated financial results for Q4 FY25 and FY25 for the financial year that ended March 31, 2025 (FY25). The Kutch based company has delivered strong topline and bottom-line performance, reflecting a sustained demand and optimized operational efficiencies across its services.

Also Read | Father’s Day 2025: From ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ To ‘Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re,’ Heartwarming Bollywood Songs To Celebrate the Special Day With Your Father (Watch Videos).

Highlights

* Kutch-based logistics company reports consolidated net profit of Rs. 4.65 crore in FY25

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch in July 2025, Likely To Skip Glyph Interface; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

* Revenue from operations for FY25 stands at Rs. 947.1 crore, a 33.59% Y-o-Y growth

* Q4FY25 Revenue at Rs. 236.78 crore; quarterly net profit at Rs. 0.77 crore

* Company recently entered partnership with MatchLog Solutions to better operational efficiency and sustainability by reducing carbon emissions

Key Highlights (Consolidated Financials): (in crores)

During FY25, the company posted consolidated revenues of Rs. 947.1 crore, a 33.59% increase from Rs. 708.96 crore in FY24. Net profit rose sharply by 949% to Rs. 4.65 crore from Rs. 49 lakhs in FY 24. The company also registered 8% return on capital employed, a rise from 5% in FY24. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for FY25 is 0.31 compared to 0.03 EPS in FY 24. This shows continued growth momentum despite typical year-end seasonality in shipping and logistics.

For Q4FY25, Accuracy Shipping recorded consolidated revenues of Rs. 236.78 crore, a 38.24% growth compared to Rs 171.3 crores in Q4 FY24. Rs. 0.77 crore Net Profit was reported for Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 9.1 crore in Q4 FY24.

Mr Vinay Tripathi, Chairman & Managing Director of Accuracy Shipping Ltd, said, "FY25 has been a strong year of growth and transformation for us. The consistent financial performance reflects our commitment to operational excellence, customer-centric solutions, and technology-led logistics. One of the key highlights this year has been our partnership with MatchLog Solutions, which marks a strategic step toward building a greener and more intelligent logistics ecosystem. As we look ahead, we are focused on expanding our digital capabilities, deepening industry partnerships, and driving sustainability through smarter supply chain solutions that benefit both our customers and the environment."

Accuracy Shipping Limited has partnered with MatchLog Solutions to implement a greener logistics initiative. This initiative aims to optimize container reuse across key EXIM trade corridors in India. The collaboration is expected to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability by reducing carbon emissions, minimizing empty container movements, and improving overall resource utilization.

As part of this initiative, Accuracy Shipping Limited will utilize its logistics infrastructure, customs clearance capabilities, and pan-India operational footprint in conjunction with MatchLog's AI-driven triangulation engine. This will enable real-time reuse of import containers for export requirements, leading to a reduction in unnecessary empty container movements, idle driver hours, and fuel consumption, thereby contributing to India's climate and sustainability goals. This collaboration aims to redefine how India's container logistics sector functions, moving towards a more agile, efficient, and environmentally conscious future.

About Accuracy Shipping Limited

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Anjar, Kutch, Gujarat, Accuracy Shipping Limited (ASL) is a leading provider of end-to-end logistics solutions, offering a range of customized services, including transportation, freight forwarding, clearing and forwarding services, customs clearance, warehousing, and value-added services. ASL operates 14 offices across India and has 72 agency agreements worldwide. The company also boasts a fleet of 400+ Operational trucks, 180,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space, and 600,000 sq. ft. of storage facilities for container handling. ASL's commitment to excellence is embodied in its tagline, "Perfection is an Attitude."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)