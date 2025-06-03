New Delhi, June 3: Nothing has announced that the launch of its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, will take place in July 2025. The upcoming Nothing Phone (3) is expected to come with advanced features and improved specifications compared to its predecessors. The company is also reportedly preparing to step into the over-ear headphone sector with the launch of Nothing Headphone 1. It may be scheduled to be released by the end of September 2025.

The Nothing Phone (3) is expected to be available in two colour options, which may be black and white. One of the changes in this upcoming Phone (3) is the shift away from its Glyph Interface, a design element that had become associated with Nothing’s smartphones. The shift was hinted at in a teaser video titled “RIP Glyph Interface.” Instead, the Phone (3) may introduce a new dot matrix-style design on the rear. iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple To Launch Its Most Premium Smartphone With A19 Pro Chipset, Advanced Features and Major Design Upgrade; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Says ‘RIP Glyph Interface’

RIP Glyph Interface pic.twitter.com/lUBvaHmBn6 — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 2, 2025

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone (3) is expected to come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display. It is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The smartphone is likely to be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor or the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. The Phone (3) is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup at the rear. Each camera is rumoured to feature a 50MP sensor. It may come with a 32MP front camera. The device could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which is expected to support 50W fast charging capability. Infinix GT 30 Pro Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Gaming Smartphone Launched in India by Infinix Mobile.

Nothing Phone 3 Price

As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be priced at around USD 799 (approximately INR 68,295) for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is estimated to be priced at INR 899 (roughly INR 76,839).

