Business News | Active Clothing 40% Topline and 73% NP Growth for FY25

PNN
Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 5: Active Clothing Co. Limited (BSE - 541144), India's one of the leading 'design-to-shelf' platforms, specialising in flat-knitted sweaters, jackets, and circular-knitted apparel for global fashion brands, has announced its Audited Q4 FY25 & FY25 Financial results.
Also Read | How To Improve Your Gut Health? Essential Tips, Simple Lifestyle and Diet Changes For Better Digestion and Stronger Immunity.
Key Financial Highlights
FY25
Also Read | Ganga Dussehra 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Photos, Images, Greetings, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Gangavataran.
- Total Income of Rs 297.12 Cr, YoY growth of 39.72%
- EBITDA of Rs 28.49 Cr, YoY growth of 34.24%
- PAT of Rs 8.45 Cr, YoY growth of 73.73%
- Diluted EPS of Rs 5.45, YoY growth of 74.12%
Q4 FY25
- Total Income of Rs 68.76 Cr, YoY growth of 81.23%
- EBITDA of Rs 5.60 Cr, YoY growth of 13.61%
- PAT of Rs 1.63 Cr, YoY growth Projector Worth Over INR 4 Lakh in Australia (Watch Video)" title="Dance Before Theft: Bizarre CCTV Footage Shows Man Grooving in School Parking Lot Before Stealing Laptops and Projector Worth Over INR 4 Lakh in Australia (Watch Video)" /> Dance Before Theft: Bizarre CCTV Footage Shows Man Grooving in School Parking Lot Before Stealing Laptops and Projector Worth Over INR 4 Lakh in Australia (Watch Video)