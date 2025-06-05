Ganga Dussehra, also known as Gangavataran is an important occasion dedicated to River Ganga and is celebrated by Hindus across India with great devotion. This auspicious day celebrates the avatarana (descent) of the Ganges. Ganga Dussehra falls during Dashami Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar month Jyeshtha. This date usually corresponds to the month of May or June in the Gregorian calendar. Ganga Dussehra 2025 falls on Thursday, June 5, 2025. As we celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2025, share these Ganga Dussehra 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, photos, images, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers to celebrate the festival.

The day of Ganga Dussehra holds great religious significance as this day marks the event when Ganga was descended to the Earth to accomplish her mission to purge the cursed souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors. The celebrations of Ganga Dussehra last for ten days, including the nine days preceding this holy day. According to drikpanchang, the Dashami Tithi began at 11:54 PM on June 04, and ends at 02:15 AM on Jun 06, 2025. To celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2025, share these Ganga Dussehra 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, photos, images, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers.

The festival of Ganga Dussehra is popular in several Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal, where the Ganga River flows. On this day, celebrations are held across India, especially in Haridwar, Varanasi, Garhmukteshwar, Rishikesh, Allahabad, and Patna, where devotees gather at the banks of the Ganges and perform aartis.

