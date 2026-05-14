Business News | Active Clothing Co. Limited Targets Additional Rs 200-250 Cr Retail Opportunity with Launch of NUEMO Retail Platform

PNN

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 14: Active Clothing Co limited, (BSE - 541144), India's one of the leading 'design-to-shelf' companies, specializing in apparel for leading global fashion brands, has announced its strategic entry into the retail segment with the Board approving the launch of retail outlets under the brand name "NUEMO". The Company has already operationalized 5 outlets under the NUEMO brand and plans to open 7 additional outlets over the next 10 days.

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NUEMO will operate a multi-brand retail platform focused on capturing growth opportunities across India. The format will include flexible retail models offering unisex apparel for all ages under one roof, along with category-specific stores tailored to local market demand and evolving consumer preferences.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the Company's long-term growth roadmap, with NUEMO targeting a projected additional topline of approximately ₹200-250 Cr within the next four years, subject to market conditions and execution performance.

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The initiative is aimed at creating a curated and scalable retail ecosystem aligned with evolving consumption trends and increasing demand for organized fashion retail in underserved markets. The Company believes this strategic expansion will further diversify its business model while strengthening its direct retail presence across emerging growth regions.

The NUEMO initiative is aligned with the Company's long-term growth strategy and is expected to strengthen its retail footprint in high-growth markets, leverage existing manufacturing and brand-building capabilities, create a scalable technology-driven retail platform, and support sustainable as well as profitable expansion over the coming years.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Rajesh Mehra, Managing Director of Active Clothing Co Limited, said, "We are delighted to announce our strategic entry into the retail segment through NUEMO. With our established manufacturing capabilities, deep industry experience, and strong understanding of fashion trends and evolving consumer preferences, we believe we are well-positioned to build a scalable and differentiated retail platform.

We have already operationalized 5 outlets under the NUEMO brand and plan to open 7 additional outlets over the next 10 days, reflecting the encouraging response and strong growth potential we see in this business. We are witnessing rising demand in the organized apparel retail segment, and through NUEMO, we aim to further strengthen our direct consumer presence while creating long-term value.

We believe this initiative has the potential to generate an additional revenue opportunity of approximately ₹200-250 Cr over the next four years, while complementing our existing business strengths and supporting sustainable growth going forward."

About Active Clothing Co Limited

Active Clothing Co. Limited is a premier apparel "design-to-shelf" manufacturer company providing all services under one roof. As India's one of the leading fully integrated "design-to-shelf" solution providers, the company offers comprehensive services encompassing design, manufacturing, and retail. Active Clothing has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner for leading global fashion brands, including Levi's, George, Pepe Jeans, ONLY, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Next, Skechers, Puma, Ted Baker London, and Adidas. With its end-to-end capabilities, the company is a preferred choice for high-fashion streetwear worldwide.

With a state-of-the-art facility, Active Clothing ensures that all processes from concept development to final production are conducted under one roof. This integrated model allows for strict quality control, faster turnaround times, and efficient order management, making it a reliable partner for some of the world's most recognized fashion brands. The company's core product line includes flat-knit sweaters, fly-knit shoe uppers, circular knits, outerwear jackets, and wovens. Expanding beyond its traditional offerings, Active has also introduced new categories such as knitted beanies and gloves, soft-knitted toys, and athleisure products, further strengthening its market presence.

A key differentiator for Active Clothing is its tech-enabled design and manufacturing platform, which enhances efficiency and sustainability in product development. Through virtual knitting and digital sampling, the company helps brands reduce waste, save time, and optimize costs while maintaining high design precision. This innovative approach aligns with the evolving needs of the fashion industry, where speed, sustainability, and digital integration are increasingly essential.

As the only company in India to offer a true design-to-retail model, Active Clothing is strategically positioned for growth. With increasing demand from both domestic and international fashion brands, the company continues to expand its reach, particularly in the high-fashion winter wear segment. Its strong technological foundation, strong manufacturing capabilities, and commitment to quality and sustainability make it a trusted name in the global apparel industry.

Active Clothing remains focused on scaling its operations, enhancing its product portfolio, and building long-term partnerships with premium global brands. The company's ability to seamlessly blend creativity, technology, and manufacturing expertise ensures that it stays ahead in an evolving and competitive market.

The company got listed on the BSE on March 26, 2018, with an IPO of ₹ 26.56 Cr. In FY25 the company reported Total Income of ₹ 297.12 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 28.49 Cr, and PAT of ₹ 8.45 Cr

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