PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Actorius Innovations and Research Pvt Ltd, a Indo-US biotechnology company, has been working to revolutionize oncology through advanced circulating tumor cell (CTC) technologies, and continues to make significant strides through its innovations and oncology interventions.

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Founded in 2013 by Dr. Jayant Khandare and Aravindan Vasudevan, with Rick Kamble joining the founding team in 2016 as a key leader (serving in roles including CEO), Actorius operates through a robust innovation corridor with research laboratories in Pune, India, and Pasadena, USA. The company is dedicated to developing novel biomaterials and platforms that address critical unmet needs in cancer diagnostics, monitoring, and intervention, with a sharp focus on early detection and preventing metastatic spread.

At the forefront of Actorius' portfolio is OncoDiscover, India's first DCGI-approved liquid biopsy test for detecting and enumerating Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs). This minimally invasive blood-based assay requires just a small sample (as low as 5ml), enabling safe, repeated testing to assess systemic tumor activity, monitor disease progression, predict relapse, and guide personalized therapy. By capturing CTCs, key drivers of metastasis, OncoDiscover provides clinicians with actionable insights into cancer spread before it becomes clinically evident.

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The biggest challenge that OncoDiscover attains is in letting know the oncologists which patients are likely to be in complete remission (CR) over to others who have No Evidence of Disease (NED) monitored by PETCT.

Complementing this is OncoMetastat (also referred to in development as CTC dialysis or extracorporeal filtration technology), an innovative platform designed to target and remove CTCs from the bloodstream, directly intervening in the metastatic cascade at a systemic level. These platforms represent a paradigm shift from organ-specific treatments to addressing cancer as a systemic disease.So far, Actorius has achieved remarkable milestones: over 50 peer-reviewed publications (with Dr. Khandare personally authoring 150+ across his career), presentations at prestigious conferences including ASCO, AACR, and ESMO, and multiple U.S. patents protecting its proprietary technologies. The company's work has been recognized in high-impact journals and clinical studies, underscoring the prognostic and predictive value of CTC enumeration in various cancers.

Commenting on Actorius' mission and innovations, Dr. Jayant Khandare said: "Cancer's greatest challenge remains metastasis, the spread of disease that claims most lives. Our focus has always been on systemic biology rather than localized tumors. Through OncoDiscover, we empower clinicians with non-invasive, repeatable insights into CTCs to detect and monitor spread early. With OncoMetastat, we are pioneering interventional approaches to capture and eliminate these cells extracorporeally, aiming to disrupt the metastatic process at its source. These technologies represent first-in-class solutions that could transform how cancer is detected, tracked, and ultimately controlled, bringing hope to patients worldwide by addressing the root of advanced disease."

Actorius continues to advance its pipeline, supported by a strong IP estate, clinical evidence, and international collaborations. The company remains committed to translating deep science into accessible, life-changing oncology tools.

About Actorius Innovations and Research Pvt Ltd

Actorius is a privately held biotechnology company founded in 2013, specializing in innovative CTC-based diagnostics and therapeutics. With dual operations in India and the USA, Actorius is dedicated to early cancer detection, precise monitoring, and novel interventions to combat metastasis.

For more information, visit www.actorius.in or www.oncodiscover.com or reach out on info@actorius.com

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