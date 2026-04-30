Business News | Adani Ports Q4FY26 Net Profit Up 9%; Annual Revenue Grows 25% to Rs 38,736 Crore

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) recorded a 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026, while its full-year revenue increased by 25 per cent.

According to a media release from APSEZ, the company reported an annual revenue of Rs 38,736 crore, surpassing its initial guidance of Rs 38,000 crore. The release also highlighted that the firm became the first Indian integrated transport operator to handle more than 500 million metric tonnes (MMT) of port cargo volume in a single year.

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The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 22,851 crore for the full year, marking a 20 per cent YoY increase. During Q4 FY26, revenue rose by 26 per cent to Rs 10,738 crore compared to the same period in the previous fiscal. The logistics and marine segments saw growth of 55 per cent and 134 per cent, respectively, during the year. The board proposed a dividend of Rs 7.5 per share for the financial year 2026.

"Our strong performance during the quarter underscores the resilience of our business model and the disciplined execution of our strategy. Despite the geopolitical volatility and ongoing global tariff uncertainty, we surpassed our FY26 guidance, led by record 500 MMT port cargo volumes. Logistics and Marine businesses also grew rapidly at 55% and 134% respectively during the year," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO of APSEZ.

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Domestic port operations contributed Rs 25,755 crore to the annual revenue, representing a 13 per cent growth. This performance was supported by a 45.5 per cent container market share and a domestic ports capacity of 653 MMT as of March 31, 2026.

International port revenue grew by 34 per cent to Rs 4,539 crore in FY26, driven by the addition of the North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT) in Australia and the ramp-up of the Colombo West International Terminal in Sri Lanka. It also delivered the highest ever quarterly revenue at Rs 1,422 crore, up by 58 per cent YoY.

As per the company, the logistics segment recorded a revenue of Rs 4,478 crore, led by the expansion of trucking services and international freight networks. Marine operations reported a revenue of Rs 2,681 crore and an EBITDA growth of 125 per cent.

The company's marine vessel count reached 136 by the end of the fiscal year. APSEZ maintained its net debt to EBITDA ratio at 1.9x, while the total capital expenditure for the year stood at Rs 15,320 crore.

"While this represents meaningful progress, our journey is far from complete. APSEZ has built a strong platform to more than double revenue and EBITDA by FY31. This is underpinned by us reaching one billion tonnes of port cargo by December 2030, rapid scale-up of asset-light & asset-zero services, and expansion of marine fleet. Disciplined capital allocation will ensure that future capex is funded via internal accruals, while preserving flexibility for selective inorganic growth," Gupta added.

For the upcoming financial year 2027 (FY27), the company provided a revenue guidance between Rs 43,000 crore and Rs 45,000 crore. The EBITDA for the next year is expected to range between Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 26,000 crore. (ANI)

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