Aeczone Academy Joins Forces with Autodesk as Training Partner to Revolutionize AEC Learning!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 15: Aeczone learning is New Gen AEC Learning platform for architecture and engineers who wants to upskill. Aeczone Learning reshaping the future of the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) industry through cutting-edge skill development with Quality and affordable training. In a significant move to address the evolving demands of the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry, Aeczone Academy has officially joined hands with Autodesk as an Autodesk Academic Partner

Also Read | India Needs Clear Vision to Produce New Tech, Not Empty Words: Rahul Gandhi.

This collaboration aims to equip professionals and students with advanced skills in Building Information Modelling (BIM), automation, and digital construction.

This partnership aims to bridge the critical skill gap by equipping thousands of learners with cutting-edge BIM, automation, and digital construction skills, preparing them for the fast-evolving industry landscape.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A Game-Changing Initiative for AEC Professionals-

The global AEC industry faces a staggering $1.6 trillion annual productivity loss, largely due to out-dated methodologies and a lack of digital adaptation.

Recognizing this urgent need, Aeczone Academy, in collaboration with Autodesk, is stepping in to empower aspiring professionals with job-ready, technology-driven expertise.

Key Benefits of the Collaboration-

1. Training in Industry-Leading Autodesk Tools-

Learners will gain hands-on experience with essential AEC software, including:

Revit - The foundation of BIM (Building Information Modelling), enabling smarter and more efficient project execution.

AutoCAD - Essential for drafting and designing across multiple disciplines.

Navisworks - Used for project review, clash detection, and coordination.

BIM 360 - Driving automation and cloud-based collaboration, making AEC professionals more efficient and productive.

Why It Matters?

-Employers prefer candidates skilled in Autodesk tools, as most firms have already transitioned to BIM-based workflows.

- Professionals with expertise in BIM & automation have a higher earning potential than those without these skills.

Mastering these tools means higher job opportunities, better project efficiency, and increased career growth in an industry that is increasingly tech-driven.

2. Practical, Job-Focused Learning Approach-

Aeczone Academy goes beyond traditional learning by emphasizing real-world applications:

Live projects & case studies - Bridging the gap between theory and real-world execution.

Mentorship from seasoned industry experts - Hands-on learning with direct industry exposure.

Interactive training modules - Helping learners seamlessly integrate Autodesk tools into their workflows.

Why This Matters:

Employers seek practical skills over theoretical knowledge.

Real-world exposure ensures faster career progression and better job placement.

Industry Experts Weigh In-

"The AEC sector is witnessing an unprecedented shift towards digitalization. As more companies adopt BIM, automation, and AI-driven design solutions, professionals with these skills will be the ones shaping the industry's future. This partnership is a huge step toward preparing the next generation of AEC experts."

-(Varun Nair), AEC Industry Specialist from Aeczone and Autodesk certified instructor gold.

Statements from company:

"Our collaboration with Autodesk marks a pivotal step in revolutionizing AEC education. By integrating Autodesk's cutting-edge tools into our curriculum, we are committed to producing a workforce adept in modern technologies, ready to tackle the challenges of today's construction environment," said spokeperson, of Aeczone Academy.

The Future Starts Now-

Aeczone Academy's partnership with Autodesk is not just about training; it's about reshaping the future of AEC professionals.

This initiative is set to redefine the AEC education landscape, equipping learners with the skills needed for tomorrow's workforce.

By learning industry-leading tools, gaining hands-on experience, students are set to unlock high-paying jobs and career growth opportunities worldwide.

Enroll today and take the first step toward becoming an AEC industry leader!

Thanks!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)