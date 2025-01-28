Aerial Telecom Solution Secures Two Orders from BSNL in Consortium with RVNL and HFCL worth Rs 13,253 Crore for BharatNet's (BBNL) Middle Mile Network

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 28: Aerial Telecom Solutions Private Limited, a leading provider of innovative telecommunications infrastructure and solutions, is pleased to announce the successful securing of two major orders from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the Development, Upgradation, Operation, and Maintenance of the Middle Mile Network of BharatNet. The orders, valued at a combined total of Rs132.5 billion (Rs13,253 Crore), are awarded under the Design, Build, Operate, and Maintain (DBOM) model. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is the lead bidder, with Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) as the consortium partner, and Aerial Telecom Solutions playing a key role in the implementation.

The scope of the orders includes the creation and enhancement of BharatNet's middle mile network across multiple regions, aimed at expanding broadband connectivity to rural and remote areas of India. Under the DBOM model, Aerial Telecom Solutions Private Limited, alongside RVNL and HFCL, will be responsible for the design, construction, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the telecom infrastructure, ensuring that millions of people across the country will benefit from reliable, high-speed connectivity.

Speaking on this achievement, COO of Aerial Telecom Solutions Private Limited said, "We are extremely proud to be part of this landmark project. Securing these prestigious orders reflects our expertise in providing end-to-end telecom solutions. Working with RVNL as the lead bidder and HFCL as our consortium partner, we are confident in our collective ability to deliver top-notch infrastructure that will support the government's vision of expanding broadband access under the Digital India initiative."

The successful completion of these projects will play a key role in fulfilling India's broadband goals by enhancing the middle mile connectivity, which is critical for providing high-speed internet to underserved and remote regions. The collaboration is a major step toward supporting BSNL's mission of improving connectivity and fostering economic development in rural India.

This initiative is part of the ongoing expansion of BharatNet, the ambitious project aimed at creating a nationwide optical fiber-based broadband network, and will provide a crucial backbone for India's digital future.

About Aerial Telecom Solutions:

Aerial Telecom Solutions is a leading provider of advanced telecom infrastructure solutions, specializing in the design, installation, and maintenance of telecom networks. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Aerial Telecom Solutions is committed to playing a significant role in shaping India's digital infrastructure.

About Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL):

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is a public-sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways. RVNL is responsible for the development and execution of various infrastructure projects, primarily related to the Indian Railways. The company also plays an instrumental role in national infrastructure development initiatives.

About HFCL (Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd):

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HFCL) is a leading telecom infrastructure provider, offering innovative products and services in the telecom sector, including optical fiber cables and telecom equipment. HFCL has a strong presence in the Indian telecom market and contributes significantly to the development of India's communication infrastructure.

For more information, please contact:

