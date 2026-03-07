Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs. 1,129.91 crore during a programme marking four years of the Pushkar Singh Dhami government.

He laid the foundation stone for 22 projects worth Rs. 1,014.81 crore and inaugurated 17 projects worth Rs. 115.10 crore.

Also Read | Happy Rang Panchami Wishes, Messages and HD Photos To Brighten Your Day.

During the event, Shah further stated that between 2004 and 2014, Uttarakhand received only Rs. 54,000 crore from the central government. In contrast, since 2014, the state has received Rs. 1.87 lakh crore from the Centre.

In addition, thousands of crores of rupees are being invested in projects such as the all-weather road project, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, railways, and other infrastructure developments. He noted that the per capita income of Uttarakhand has increased from Rs. 1.25 lakh in 2014 to Rs. 2.60 lakh today, while the state's GSDP has risen from Rs. 1.5 lakh crore to Rs. 3.5 lakh crore.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 Registration To End on March 8: Visit neet.nta.nic To Apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Exam As NTA To Close Registration Window Tomorrow.

He congratulated around 1,900 youths who received appointment letters as constables in the Uttarakhand Police. He said that government jobs in Uttarakhand are now being provided without corruption or unfair practices. This has been made possible through the strict anti-copying law introduced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, which has ensured transparency in recruitment.

Moreover, citizenship certificates were also granted to 162 refugees who had migrated from Pakistan and Afghanistan during the event.

Among those who received the certificates on stage were Shailesh, associated with the priestly family of the revered Hinglaj Mata Temple in Balochistan, Pakistan; Jaspal Kumar from Bhattagram, Pakistan; Durganath T. Rajput, who came to India after facing harassment against women in Karachi, Pakistan; and Hanseri Bai from Afghanistan.

On this occasion, the Home Minister also launched the e-Zero FIR system in Uttarakhand. Initiated under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the e-Zero FIR system has been developed to provide quick assistance to victims of financial cyber fraud cases involving amounts above Rs. 1 lakh.

Complaints received through the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal will now be registered as e-Zero FIRs at the state cyber police station in Dehradun and immediately forwarded to the concerned police station through the CCTNS network.

This system will enable the police to take swift action within the golden hour, begin evidence collection promptly, and freeze suspicious transactions, thereby increasing the chances of recovering the defrauded money. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)