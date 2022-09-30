Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 30 (ANI/PNN): Adding another feather to their cap, the two founders of Aertsen Living, which offers a one-stop solution for all home interior needs, have been conferred the prestigious Pride of Hyderabad Award, organised by weave media in association with the Government of Telangana, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and Telangana Tourism.

The Pride of Hyderabad Award 2022 for being the fastest emerging home interior brand in India was conferred upon ManidharAnumula, Founder and CEO of Aertsen Living, VinayAddagiri, Co-founder and COO, and Suresh Nagala, Vice President and CMO, at an award ceremony at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad. The award was given at the hands of senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar, who is serving as VC and MD of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, in the presence of top corporate leaders, government officials, artists, and other prominent personalities.

"I am thrilled to have been selected for the Pride of Hyderabad Award along with my friend and partner Vinay. We founded Aertsen to offer a wide range of modular furniture along with custom design solutions at an affordable price while maintaining European standards. This award is a recognition of our efforts and I am truly honoured to receive it," said Manidhar Anumula, Founder and CEO, Aertsen Living.

"At Aertsen, we aspire to become India's most sought-after home interior brand by bringing world-class craftsmanship to every home at affordable rates and delivering high-quality products and services with utmost transparency. The Pride of Hyderabad Award will inspire us to continue to strive to achieve excellence," said Vinay Addagiri, Co-founder and COO, Aertsen Living.

The home interior design industry is a customer-oriented domain, dominated by firms with unorganised and chaotic operations, failing to meet established quality or delivery times. However, in the midst of chaos, Aertsen has managed to discover the holy grail of standardisation through avant-garde technology.

Furthermore, in a world where money has become the focal point for businesses today, Aertsen believes in providing value to their clients and delivering the finished products they desire, all while minimising the efforts, costs, and delivery time involved with the entire redecorating process. The main reason this works for them is their hard work, determination and their ability to track every little step. This also helps them deliver their products and services in a record time of 45 days.

As efficient as their operations are, they're aided by the 1,00,000 sq. ft. modular furniture manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, which also gives their clients an abundance of choices when it comes to design and style. Aertsen has well-earned the Pride of Hyderabad award because of their values, efficiency, and ease of design consultation.

Be it a hassle-free kitchen, a trendy wardrobe, a swanky bar, curtains to home automation, or lighting to painting, Aertsen Living has emerged as the preferred one-stop solution provider for a wide range of products and services.

Explore Aertsen Living at https://www.aertsen.in

