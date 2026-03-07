Kuttikkanam (Kerala) [India], March 7 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday interacted with tea plantation workers in Kuttikkanam in Kerala's Idukki district.

This comes amid Rahul Gandhi's Idukki visit ahead of the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections.

Gandhi also visited the samadhi of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala.

Earlier on Friday, he addressed the 100th anniversary commemoration of the historic meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt. Remembering social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, the Congress leader said that despite not possessing great wealth or physical strength, the saint philosopher was one of the most powerful figures in Kerala.

"The British had force but no power. Gandhi ji had no force, but he had the truth, so he had power. Narayan Guru did not have strength or huge amounts of wealth, but he was easily the most powerful man in Kerala. Imagine his power that 100 years later, many from the political class have come to commemorate Narayan Guru today. There is a clear message to those who use violence from Gandhi ji and Narayan Guru ji - there is nothing to be gained from it, only to be lost," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also criticised the use of cinema and media for political propaganda, referring to the debate around "The Kerala Story 2", asserting that films and media should unite rather than divide society.

Sharing a video of his interaction with students of Marian College in Idukki on social media, Gandhi said cinema and media were increasingly being "weaponised" to vilify communities and create social divisions.

Captioning the post, he wrote, "The real Kerala story - compassion, unity, and always standing by one another. Cinema and media should bring people together, not be weaponised to divide society or vilify communities."

In the video, a student asked Gandhi whether cinema was increasingly being used as a political propaganda tool to shape public perception, referring to controversies around films such as 'The Kerala Story'.

Responding to the question, Gandhi said that the public understands the social and cultural fabric of Kerala. "'The Kerala Story's' hall seems to be empty, and nobody's really watching it. And it shows you that there are people, the majority of this country, have an understanding of what Kerala is and Kerala's traditions and cultures," Gandhi said.

He also reflected on his experience as the then Member of Parliament from Wayanad for five years and the lessons he learnt from the people of the state.

Kerala will hold Assembly elections later this year, where Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will look to stop the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Alliance (LDF) from securing a third consecutive term. (ANI)

