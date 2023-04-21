Patna (Bihar) [India], April 21 (ANI/SRV): Afairs, a leading global education fair organizer, is excited to announce the much-awaited Admissions Fair in Patna on April 26-27, 2023, at the prestigious Lemon Tree Premier. The event promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for students looking to explore study options and connect with top Indian universities and colleges.

The Admissions Fair will showcase the future of higher education in India and students will have the opportunity to explore undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various fields such as Engineering, Management, IT, Medicine, and more. They can interact directly with University Heads and Admissions Directors from India's leading universities and colleges, including Amity University (Patna), Manipal Academy of Higher Education, SRM University (Delhi NCR, Sonepat), Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, SRM University (Ramapuram), RV University, OP Jindal University (Raigarh), Shardha University, Acharya, MIT World Peach University and many others. This is a platform where students can get their doubts cleared and gather valuable information on admission procedures, courses and much more.

Apart from providing information on admission procedures and courses, the fair will also feature expert sessions on various aspects of higher education, including career guidance, skill development and the latest trends in higher education. Students and parents can interact with experts in the field and gain valuable insights into the higher education landscape.

Afairs has been organizing education fairs for over 25 years and its team of experienced education consultants helps students and parents make informed decisions about higher education. The Admissions Fair in Patna is one of the many fairs that Afairs organizes across India, providing students with a chance to explore study options and make informed decisions about their future.

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the education sector globally, but Afairs has stepped up to provide a platform that allows students to interact with representatives from over 30 leading universities and colleges across India and gain insights into the latest trends in higher education.

Attending the Admissions Fair is an excellent opportunity for students to explore various courses, understand admission procedures and get answers to their queries. The fair is open to all students and parents who are interested in higher education in India.

For more information on the Admissions Fair, please visit the Afairs website at https://bit.ly/AdmissionsFair-Register-Patna.

