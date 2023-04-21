The match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Lucknow Super Giants take on defending champions, Gujarat Titans, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 22, Saturday. Coming to the match analysis for both the sides, for Lucknow, their IPL 2023 campaign is on track after having won four matches out of their six games. Lucknow’s last encounter against Rajasthan Royals ended in a win for the KL Rahul-led unit. Having forced on to bat, Lucknow put on 154 runs on board with the help of Kyle Mayers’ wonderful 51-run knock. Pacers Avesh Khan and Marcus Stoinis starred with the ball as Lucknow restricted Rajasthan to 144, thus winning the game by 10 runs to register their fourth win of the season. The game against Gujarat provides Lucknow with a chance to further strengthen their position on top of the table. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after having suffered a defeat against Rajasthan in their previous match. Titans, who have managed to win three games out of the five matches played, in their match against Rajasthan batter first and posted 177 on board. Mohammed Shami claimed a three-fer but failed to keep calm as Rajasthan won the match by three wickets. Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians Captain, Joins JioCinema As Brand Ambassador of IPL 2023.

Lucknow Weather Report

The good news is that you can catch KL Rahul and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between LSG and GT is good with the temperature expected to be around 22-37 degrees Celsius.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the match between LSG and GT is a bit slow and sluggish in nature. The ball might come onto the bat slowly i.e. it will hold a bit on the surface. Batters need to be alert before they can start hitting the ball. Spinners’ role will become big as the game moves on.

