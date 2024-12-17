ATK

New Delhi [India], December 17: Plutus Education is a leading provider of affordable global certification coaching. It seeks to give all access to quality education. It will help students build successful careers. The company offers coaching for various professional certifications like ACCA, CFA, and CMA. Plutus Education has helped thousands of students achieve their career goals. It has a unique approach to learning that focuses on flexibility and affordability. Plutus has expert instructors and resources. They give students the skills to excel in their fields.

Also Read | Tech Sector in India Expects Women's Workforce To Grow by 5.5% Annually Over Next 3 Years: Report.

Plutus Education was founded by Bhaswat Agarwal and Mukul Rustagi. Its goal is to create an inclusive educational system. The founders aim to make education accessible to all, regardless of financial status. They have built a platform that connects students to top resources and expert teachers... Bhaswat and Mukul bring years of experience in the ed-tech industry. They aim to make certification programs accessible to all. This is especially true for students from small towns and poor backgrounds.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/WrokBFXZuvk?si=eU2s-XT-a9gpYQaF

Also Read | Christmas 2024 Greetings and Happy Holidays Images: Wish Merry Christmas With These Xmas Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIFs to Celebrate the Festival.

The faculty at Plutus Education includes seasoned pros in finance and education. They offer high-quality education and personalized mentorship. Experts like Sukhpreet Monga, who teaches accounting, simplify complex theories. They help students get certified and excel in their careers.

These programs are known globally and open doors to a wide range of career opportunities. The ACCA program, for instance, is one of the most sought-after qualifications in the accounting and finance industry. Plutus offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to help students pass their exams with ease.

The CMA certification, on the other hand, is ideal for those pursuing a career in management accounting. Plutus Education provides students with in-depth coaching to help them master the subjects required for the CMA exams. The CFA program, aimed at finance professionals, is known for its rigorous curriculum. Plutus coaches students to navigate the complexities of the CFA exams and achieve success.

Plutus Education is backed by prominent investors who believe in the company's mission. Alvin Tse, the ex-CEO of Xiaomi India, Kunal Shah, the founder of CRED, and Deborah Quazzo, a partner at GSV Ventures, are some of the key investors. Their support helps Plutus provide high-quality, affordable education to a global audience. These investors bring experience and resources to help the company grow and expand its services.

Plutus Education is more than just a coaching platform. It helps students build a successful future. With a focus on affordability and excellence, Plutus is making a big impact on education. As more students join, Plutus Education shapes the future of global professional education.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)