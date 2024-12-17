New Delhi, December 17: The overall annual growth in the women's workforce in the tech sector is anticipated to be 5.5 per cent over the next three years, according to a report. The report by TeamLease Digital showed that the Women's Workforce Participation Rate (WPR) in the tech industry in India is projected to experience growth, rising from 10.8 per cent in 2022 to an estimated 14.9 per cent by 2027.

Companies are actively recruiting women to lead innovation and bring unique perspectives to high-demand tech roles. As more women join the workforce in India, they account for 1.92 mn of the total tech workforce in India. The rise of women in tech to 35 per cent by 2027 in Global Capability Centers (GCCs), highlighting in-demand roles and challenges faced. Jobs Applications: 7 in 10 Indian Employees Willing To Apply for New Job Skills in Real-World Setting for Future Demands.

Efforts are needed to bridge the gender gap and provide equal opportunities for women in tech. For women aspiring to make their mark in technology, the financial year 2024-25 presents significant opportunities in various emerging and critical domains, the report said. As per the report, the top tech roles where women are in high demand include data scientists and analytics professionals.

These are the experts who are skilled in analysing vast datasets to uncover patterns, trends, and insights that can drive innovation and efficiency. Roles including data scientist, data analyst, and ML engineer are the most sought-after roles for women in tech. The field of cybersecurity also offers women a chance to safeguard digital assets and protect sensitive information. Roles including security analyst, security engineer, and ethical hacker are among the popular choices for women.

Cloud computing is another tech area where women are in high demand. The demand for cloud professionals is expected to reach 2 million by 2025, driven by the increasing need for businesses to migrate to the cloud, the report said. Due to the cloud adoption acceleration, roles like cloud architect, cloud engineer, and DevOps engineer are becoming the most sought-after roles. Job Hiring Surge: India To Add 33.9 Million Jobs to Its Workforce in AI Era Across Key Growth Sectors, Generate 2.73 Million New Tech Jobs by 2028.

Further, even as AI and ML are reshaping industries, from healthcare to finance, women are stepping into roles as AI research scientists, ML engineers, and NLP specialists, developing intelligent systems and automating processes. Women are also excelling as UX/UI designers, crafting intuitive and aesthetically pleasing digital interfaces. These roles require creativity and technical knowledge of design tools like Figma, Sketch, and Adobe XD.

