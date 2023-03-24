Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Protinex - the flagship brand of Danone India; has announced a complete brand revamp. For the first time in six decades, the legacy brand will now adorn a new avatar with a refreshed logo, superior product experience, transformed modern visual identity, and recyclable packaging jar. This move has been envisaged to further strengthen brand relevance and build affinity across age segments while maintaining brand premiumness with differentiated health benefits, greater quality, and taste across variants.

Brand Highlights:- Protinex started its journey of adult nutrition in India in 1957- Danone acquired Protinex in 2012- Protinex enjoys 26.1 per cent market share in the 'Adult Nutrition Category', making it the market Leader in the category- The brand has launched a new commercial in 8 languages to showcase its revamped positioning

Protinex aims to address the changing health challenges that are affecting India's growing adult population. Considering the increasing number of consumers in the age groups of 25 to 50 years that are being plagued by several health conditions, the brand aims to create awareness about the importance of increasing protein intake to cope with health issues and bring about a positive lifestyle change. The brand recently launched a TVC commercial showcasing the new and rebranded Protinex. The TVC conceptualized by Brand David highlights the role of protein in an Indian adult's life. It aims to drive conversations around the critical need for strength with everyday growing responsibilities. The slice-of-life TVC draws inspiration from our daily life and demonstrates the need for higher strength. It portrays the busy life of an Indian adult and how he copes with the challenging responsibilities of a new job, family and kid. The TVC culminates with highlighting how Protinex helps meet the adequate requirement of protein, calcium and other nutrients. The TVC was launched across India in 8 Indian languages - Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Assamee, Telugu, Malayalam and Bhojpuri.

Mr. Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director, Danone India, said, "Protinex is trusted by Indian adults to provide them with required nutrition for better health. However, there is still a lack of awareness on the role of protein and overall nutrition on health. With the new avatar of Protinex, we hope to inspire India to adopt good nutrition habits & improve their intake of protein. The new campaign aims to bring this change which will be well supported through multiple touchpoints."

The new and improved Protinex comes with modern and aspirational cues in a user-friendly pack. Protinex has a wide portfolio catering to different needs of consumer segments. For everyday health, it has Protinex Rich chocolate & Protinex Creamy Vanilla. To help in recovery, it has Protinex Original. For managing diabetes, Protinex Diabetes & Protinex Mother's for Pregnant & Lactating mothers. The new and improved Protinex will be available PAN India across all retail outlets and e-commerce platforms. Protinex has consistently been delivering nutrition for more than 65 years and is known for its reliability, making it a preferred brand across generations. It has a long legacy of providing optimal nutrition, helping to strengthen healthy bodies, and ensuring the well-being of customers. It is the *1 brand in the adult segment and #1 brand recommended by doctors. From being a prescription-only brand to OTX (OTC+RX), the brand began its consumerization journey in 2012 with a shift in perception from 'illness' to 'wellness. The Health Food Drink Category (HFD) in India stands at approx. 6671 crores. Within HFD, Adult Nutrition Category sees the highest consumption at approx. Rs. 889 crores, followed by Diabetes and Pregnant and lactating (P&L) at Rs. 197 crores and Rs. 158 crores, respectively. Protinex commands 26.1 per cent market share in the 'Adult Nutrition Category', making it the Market Leader in the category.

#As per prescription audit conducted by Cmark data MAT June 2022'*Data on file Neilson MAT Dec 2022

