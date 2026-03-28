Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): WIAA Women's Car Rally to Valley 2026 was flagged off on Saturday, from NSCI, Mumbai, in a ceremony that blended the energy of a carnival with the conviction of a movement.

The rally was flagged off by Nitin Dossa, Chairman, Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), along with JK Tyre officials, with the atmosphere at NSCI alive well before engines fired, according to a release.

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Over 200 women participants were part of the rally, with vehicles decorated around themes such as women's empowerment, cancer awareness, gender equality, and many more, before setting off on the route towards the Novotel Imagicaa hotel in Khopoli. Participants arrived in themed attire, vehicles adorned to match their chosen causes, and families and supporters lining the start, giving the occasion the feel of a festival. The rally follows the Time-Speed-Distance (TSD) format, where precision, consistency and teamwork take precedence over speed. Unlike conventional races, the TSD format rewards accuracy and strategic pacing as contestants navigate out of Mumbai onto the hilly roads, covering approximately 125 km before reaching the Novotel Imagicaa hotel, making it as much a test of strategy and precision as of driving skill. Organised by the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), a 107-year-old non-profit organisation committed to safe mobility, road safety awareness, environmental sustainability and policy advocacy, the rally has evolved beyond a competitive motorsport event into a vibrant platform celebrating womanhood and resilience, while amplifying the urgent need for women's safety on roads.

This year's edition carried forward those values with renewed force, echoing the global road safety campaigns of #CommitToLife and #BeSafeBeStrong. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)