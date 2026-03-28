Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a series of heartfelt tributes to commemorate the 11 individuals who tragically lost their lives in a stampede during the team's IPL 2025 trophy parade. The poignant gestures, revealed ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener, include the permanent reservation of 11 empty seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, players donning black armbands, and a special jersey number during practice sessions. The defending champions are set to kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground on Saturday, 28 March. MS Dhoni Ruled Out of IPL 2026 for First Two Weeks.

RCB's Mark Of Honour

Forever in our hearts ❤️‍🩹 As a mark of respect to the 11 members of our RCB family we lost on June 4th, we have decided to permanently leave 11 seats in P1 stand unoccupied, going forward. 💐 This stands as a quiet tribute to their memory and the unwavering bond they shared… pic.twitter.com/FtPCQGPdzU — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 27, 2026

A Solemn Remembrance

In a move designed to ensure the victims are never forgotten, RCB, in collaboration with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), will permanently reserve 11 seats within the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. These seats will remain unoccupied during all future events, including international fixtures, serving as a perpetual memorial. Furthermore, RCB players will wear jersey number 11 during all practice sessions this season and will don black armbands during matches as a mark of respect. A commemorative plaque will also be unveiled near the stadium's inner entrance, providing a dedicated space for reflection and remembrance. RCB CEO Rajesh Menon stated that this initiative is a tribute to the fans who "will always remain a part of our journey."

The Tragic Context

The tributes stem from a devastating incident on 4 June 2025, when a stampede occurred outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during celebrations for RCB's maiden IPL title victory. The tragedy claimed the lives of 11 fans and left more than 50 injured, as an estimated crowd of over 300,000 people led to severe overcrowding. Following the incident, the Karnataka government held RCB, KSCA, and event partners accountable for lapses in crowd management and for failing to secure necessary approvals. The franchise later announced a compensation of INR 25 lakh for the families of each victim. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium had not hosted an RCB match since the stampede, but has now received government approval to stage five home fixtures this season, with two others being held in Raipur. Puja Held At RCB's Home Venue M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of IPL 2026.

IPL 2026 Commences

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to commence on 28 March, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match. In a departure from tradition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cancelled the customary opening ceremony for IPL 2026 as a mark of respect for the stampede victims. This decision underscores the solemn atmosphere surrounding the start of the tournament, particularly in Bengaluru.

The comprehensive tribute by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the KSCA reflects a deep commitment to honouring the memory of those lost and acknowledging the profound impact of the tragedy. As the IPL 2026 season begins, these gestures serve as a powerful reminder of the human cost of such events and the ongoing efforts to ensure fan safety and remembrance in the future.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RCBTweets). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).