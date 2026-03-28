Mumbai, March 27: A late-night confrontation inside a suburban apartment in Mumbai's Versova has escalated into a serious criminal case after a 20-year-old college student was allegedly assaulted, dragged out of her home, and had her hair forcibly cut by three women. Police say the accused, all in their early 20s, also recorded the act and threatened to circulate the video online to defame the victim.

Authorities from Versova Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The incident reportedly occurred around 12:30 am on March 25 at the victim’s residence while her parents were away. The victim was at home with domestic help when the accused allegedly entered and carried out the attack.

Preliminary findings suggest the assault was triggered by suspicion rather than confirmed facts. The main accused reportedly believed the victim was involved with her boyfriend after he complimented the victim’s long hair. According to the complaint, the accused had visited the victim’s home weeks earlier and checked her phone but found no evidence of any relationship. Despite this, suspicion persisted and escalated.

Police allege that the accused returned with two accomplices on the night of the incident. Instead of a verbal confrontation, the situation turned violent. The victim stated that she was dragged out of her apartment by her hair. The main accused then allegedly cut her hair while the others filmed the act. When she cried for help, the group allegedly threatened to share the video on social media.

Police have registered the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to assault, criminal intimidation, and common intention. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify the exact roles of each accused. No arrests have been confirmed at this stage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).