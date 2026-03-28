Mumbai, March 28: Banking operations across India will see a mix of scheduled closures and mandatory working days during the high-stakes transition into the new financial year. While next week (March 30 to April 5) features significant religious holidays like Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a critical directive requiring agency banks to remain open on Tuesday, March 31, to facilitate government transactions for the FY 2025–26 closing.

Customers are advised to check city-specific lists as several holidays apply only to certain regions. Although March 31 marks Mahavir Jayanti, a gazetted holiday in many states, the RBI has instructed all agency banks to keep their branches open on this day. This measure ensures that all government receipts and payments are accounted for within the current financial year ending that evening. Bank Holidays in April 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

March 31 Bank Holiday Status

Status: Operational for government and essential banking business.

Operational for government and essential banking business. Key Cities Affected: Branches in Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata that handle government business will remain functional despite the festival.

April 1: Closing of Yearly Accounts

Wednesday, April 1, is traditionally observed as a bank holiday nationwide (except in Aizawl, Gangtok, Kohima, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla) to allow banks to close their annual accounts. While physical branches are closed for public transactions, digital services like UPI, IMPS, and Net Banking will remain operational.

Closure Type: Annual Closing of Accounts.

Annual Closing of Accounts. Impact: All major public and private sector banks across India.

April 3: Good Friday (National Holiday)

Banks will remain closed in almost all states on Friday, April 3, in observance of Good Friday. This is a gazetted holiday, and no physical banking services will be available in the majority of Indian urban centres.

Cities with Closures: RBI has declared Good Friday a holiday in all major cities except in Agartala, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, and Srinagar.

RBI has declared Good Friday a holiday in all major cities except in Agartala, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, and Srinagar. Exceptions: Banks may remain open in states where Good Friday is not a notified holiday (typically parts of the Northeast, though regional lists vary). Stock Market Holidays April 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

Weekend Schedule: April 4 and April 5

Following the Good Friday holiday, the weekend schedule will follow standard RBI regulations:

April 4 (Saturday): Banks will be open as it is the first Saturday of the month.

Banks will be open as it is the first Saturday of the month. April 5 (Sunday): All banks will remain closed for the weekly holiday. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana observe this day as Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday.

Date Occasion Status Major Affected Cities/States March 31 Mahavir Jayanti Open (Government Work) Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad April 1 (Wed) Annual Closing Closed Almost all of India (except for specific cities) April 2 (Thu) Regular Day Open Nationwide except Kochi April 3 (Fri) Good Friday Closed Across India (Gazetted Holiday except for a few cities)

Commuter and Customer Advisory

With multiple holidays clustered around the financial year-end, cheque clearances and physical document processing may take longer than usual. Customers requiring cash or urgent transfers are encouraged to utilise ATM services and mobile banking apps, which will remain active 24/7 throughout the holiday period.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).