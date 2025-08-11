New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Tesla has opened its first Experience Centre in Delhi along with the city's first Tesla Charging Station, marking a major step for the electric carmaker just 27 days after its official launch in India. The new facility is located at Aerocity's Worldmark 3, where the charging station is also set up on the lower ground floor.

The launch comes after the debut of Tesla's first Indian outlet in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. With Delhi now on the map, Tesla has brought its second charging station in the country, as part of a plan to expand its charging network for a smoother ownership experience.

The Aerocity station offers four V4 supercharging stalls (DC) and three destination charging stalls (AC). Tesla says the choice gives drivers flexibility depending on their charging needs. Globally, the company operates over 70,000 superchargers, and its 2024 impact report recorded a network uptime of 99.95 per cent. At peak efficiency, a Model Y can add up to 267 km of range in just 15 minutes.

In a press release, Tesla noted that customers purchasing a new vehicle this quarter would receive a complimentary wall connector, allowing at-home or workplace charging. The company says this helps drivers begin each day with a full charge, reducing costs and removing the need to visit fuel stations.

Visitors to the New Delhi Experience Centre can test drive the redesigned Model Y, which was the world's best-selling electric vehicle in 2023 and 2024. Orders for the Model Y are open on Tesla's website, with the first deliveries in India set for September 2025.

Tesla also announced plans to launch authorised Tesla Collision Centers and Service Centers in multiple cities, along with a mobile service fleet that can carry out most repairs at customers' locations. The company highlighted that Tesla vehicles require less maintenance, thanks to fewer moving parts, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air software updates.

The redesigned Model Y in India will come in two trims. The rear-wheel drive can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and offers up to 500 km of range (WLTP) with top speeds reaching 201km/h, priced from Rs. 59.89 lakhs.

The long range rear-wheel drive, with over 2,130 litres of cargo space and seating for up to five passengers, provides 622 km of range (WLTP). Its speed can reach up to 201km/h in 5.6 seconds at a base price of Rs. 67.89 lakhs (ANI)

