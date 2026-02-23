Patna, February 23: Two brothers, Manjeet Kumar and Manish Kumar, were shot dead at a wedding reception in Patna's Shahpur village, allegedly over a land dispute. According to initial reports, the killings were the result of a long-standing dispute over a piece of land in the Shahpur area. The incident occurred during the reception of Daulat Rai's son, where around 26-27 rounds were fired, targeting the brothers. Bihar Shocker: Woman Teacher Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Araria; Criminals' Morale Is High in Bihar, Says RJD.

Police suspect the attack is linked to an old land dispute between the victims' family and their cousin Krishna Rai, who had recently lost a court case. Parichay Kumar, SP City East, Patna, said, " Daulat Rai's son's reception was going on here. We got the information that 2 brothers, Manish and Manjeet, were shot... They died before reaching the hospital... We will know what the dispute was about after the investigation." Bihar Shocker: Father, Son Found Murdered in Bhojpur; Political Angle Suspected.

The victims' brother, Rajneesh Kumar, claimed their family had won the case twice, but the dispute continued. "Both of them were shot. My brothers' names are Manjeet Kumar and Manish Kumar. We are three brothers. We won the case twice. Our land was disputed," he said. Authorities have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and collecting eyewitness statements to identify the suspects. Investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

