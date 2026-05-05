Business News | AgentKart Launches in NCR: a Privacy-first Real Estate Platform with Verified, Highly Rated Agents

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 5: Every Indian property buyer knows this script. You see a listing, you call, it was sold few weeks ago. You share your number once, the calls and spam calls don't stop for years. For women in particular, those calls turn into harassment that makes them stop responding to listings altogether. Industry estimates from NCR agents suggest more than 60% of buyers run into "Fake listings": properties sold, withdrawn, or never existed but still sitting live on portals. Agents are caught in the same broken system underpinning the $595 billion market, paying for cold leads and carrying the reputation of every bad actor.

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AgentKart opened to the NCR market today to break that script.

The platform is built around a simple principle: when verification, privacy, and transparency are the default, everyone in a deal does better. Buyers & Sellers fulfill their requirement for fair prices without compromising privacy. Agents build careers on track records that follow them. And the moment a deal is closed and verified, the listing is automatically removed from every agent's portfolio across the platform. No more fake listings, no more clutter, no more wasted time.

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More than 1,000 users signed up in the first week of soft launch.

Every agent is background-checked and KYC-verified before going live, with a unique Agent ID confirmable on the platform. Conversations happen more professionally on scheduled appointments through in-app chat and video conference only. Listings carry all the reselling prices from various agents, so buyers and sellers can compare honestly and transact at fair market value instead of negotiating blind.

For agents, the change is transformational. With Indian real estate projected to cross $1 trillion by 2030, the next decade belongs to agents who can prove who they are and what they've delivered. Every closed deal adds to a reputation. Appointments are prequalified and scored through AgentKart's AI-driven matching, so agents confirm only to clients whom they wish to talk to, not cold leads sold at ₹500 to ₹2,000 each. The Agentkart concierge service builds document and legal vetting into every transaction, so the risk of catching every issue doesn't fall on the agent alone.

"I started AgentKart after watching certain close brokers try to mark my own family's property down by nearly 40%," says CEO Dicson Diclause. "A few weeks later, my mother receives fielding calls from numbers we'd never reached out. That's when I realised the problem wasn't one bad broker. It was the whole system. India's real estate runs on lakhs of agents doing full-time work, agents who sometimes burn more than ₹50,000 a month on dead leads while carrying the reputation of the entire industry on their backs. Verification, reputation, and privacy aren't premium features in today's digital world. They're the floor."

Diclause, a 7th time founder, founded AgentKart with Ketan Warikoo, a technologist with a decade across enterprise platforms and payments.

Joining now to avail

- Agents: ₹5,000 onboarding credit, roughly 50 qualified client appointments

- Sellers: Lifetime free listing slot for the first 5,000

- Buyers: Lifetime free booking credits for the first 5,000

AgentKart is raising $1 million to roll out to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad through 2026. Mobile apps launch on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in the coming Weeks.

Register at www.agentkart.com.

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