Business News | Agoda Makes It Easier for Travelers to See Relevant Photos in Reviews

PRNewswire

Singapore, May 6: Digital travel platform Agoda has deployed a new feature that automatically displays hotel images with relevant reviews, making it even easier for travelers to see what others say about specific features they're eyeing for their stay. The tooling is powered by a unique, AI-powered multimodal content system, connecting the dots for travelers across the expansive content on Agoda's platform in a more intuitive way.

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When browsing hotels on Agoda, travelers previously viewed photo galleries and reviews in separate sections. To verify if a pool photo matched traveler feedback, for example, they had to manually search through reviews. Agoda's new feature surfaces relevant review snippets alongside images, bringing the visual content alongside guest opinions in a single view.

The system processes over 700 million images and millions of reviews across 40+ languages. Using a topic-based approach, the platform maps both images and reviews to common attributes like "breakfast," "pool," or "location." When a traveler views breakfast photos, they immediately see guest comments about breakfast quality and an aggregated sentiment score.

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Idan Zalzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Agoda, said, "There is a clear benefit for travelers to connect what they see with what others experienced. Previously, this required time and effort, with travelers jumping between different sections. With the new multimodal content system, travelers get the full picture right there in the photo gallery, making it simpler to make the right choice for their trip."

The system runs across Agoda's entire property inventory, curating the best images for each topic and extracting the most relevant review snippets. Each topic shows up to 15 images, guest quotes in the traveler's language, and a sentiment breakdown showing positive, negative, and neutral feedback percentages.

With this deployment, Agoda continues to further bridge the gap between visual content and traveler experiences, helping them make more informed decisions when choosing their accommodations. Agoda's offerings include over 6 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, all available on Agoda.com and in the Agoda mobile app.

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