New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming International Women's Day on March 8, 2025, the Adani Foundation felicitated more than 1,000 'Lakhpati Didis' at an event in Mundra in Kutch, Gujarat.

In a statement Wednesday, the Foundation said it has been working in Kutch and beyond to empower women and make them self-reliant.

The Foundation said it is committed to enhancing their socio-economic conditions and promoting their financial independence by providing them with necessary support and guidance, and facilitating their skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Reiterating its commitment towards creating a gender-inclusive workforce and society, the Foundation also celebrated the collective resilience of over 614 women working at Adani Solar on the occasion.

The Foundation has played an instrumental role in mobilizing, encouraging, and counselling women to join Adani Solar in an array of job roles, including technical associates, engineering positions in Human Resources (HR), and manufacturing and production departments.

Moreover, the Foundation said it has also supported over 850 women to become self-reliant by enhancing their entrepreneurial skills.

Manisha Chandra, Commissioner of Rural Development and Secretary to the Government of Gujarat, sent her wishes on the occasion.

In a recorded video message, she applauded the Foundation's commitment towards creating an inclusive workforce, saying, "It's a matter of great pride to witness women shattering stereotypes and becoming financially independent. Such initiatives uplift women at the grassroots and inspire generations to come."

Ami Shah, Director, Adani Public School, Mundra, also graced the event among other guests.

Pankti Shah, Adani Foundation's CSR Head in Gujarat, emphasized society's collective responsibility to promote gender equality.

"For women to truly progress, the support of family, community, and the corporate sector is essential. When women are empowered to balance their professional and personal lives, they not only excel in their careers but also drive a positive change within their families and society," she said.

At its business unit, Adani Solar boasts of dedicated facilities for women employees, showcasing its commitment to promoting gender inclusivity at workplaces.

These include the availability of locker rooms, canteens and pink toilets, as well as transportation facilities with security personnel, thereby ensuring women's comfort and safety in the workplace.

Sharing her journey, Gadhavi Sonal Ram, a Technical Associate at Adani Solar, says, "Today, I am financially independent and able to support my family, which is nothing short of a dream come true for me. Earlier, it was unimaginable for girls in my community to step out for work due to the unavailability of safe transportation. But with the Adani Solar's dedicated transport facility, I commute to my workplace comfortably, with my family assured about my safety." (ANI)

