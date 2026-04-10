PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10: What began as a jewellery business in Ahmedabad has gradually evolved into a broader platform for social impact, with Vajra Jewels and young changemaker Reyansh Patadia associated with a series of initiatives focused on worker welfare, public health, sustainability and youth empowerment.

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Founded 16 years ago by Ketan Patadia, Vijay Patadia and Pavan Soni, Vajra Jewels has built its presence on craftsmanship, trust and design-led growth, with its products reaching jewellery showrooms across Gujarat and other parts of India.

In recent years, the organisation's outreach has extended beyond business, with initiatives linked to Reyansh Patadia focusing on community welfare and social development. According to the organisation, programmes have supported more than 25,000 safai karmacharis through UV-protection solutions aimed at improving working conditions for sanitation workers.

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Public health awareness has also been a key area of work. Campaigns promoting organ donation have reportedly reached over 10,000 people, with the stated aim of encouraging informed decisions and greater public awareness on the issue.

On the sustainability front, initiatives such as plantable pencils for students have been introduced to promote environmentally conscious habits among young people. The collaboration has also been involved in programmes related to kangaroo mother care and community food distribution, reflecting a focus on both preventive and immediate social support.

The effort further extends to education access, employment pathways and sports awareness, which the organisers say are intended to strengthen youth participation and self-reliance.

The initiatives are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG 2030), according to the group, underscoring a structured approach to social impact.

The development reflects a broader shift in how family-run businesses and young leaders are increasingly combining enterprise with community engagement, positioning purpose-led action as part of long-term legacy building.

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